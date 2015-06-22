Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 22, 2015
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from June 22-June 28
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, June 22*
9 p.m.
HBO: Requiem for the Dead: American Spring 2014 (special)
10 p.m.
History: Forged in Fire (series premiere)
PBS: POV (season premiere)
11 p.m.
National Geographic Channel: StarTalk (finale)
*Tuesday, June 23*
8 p.m.
USA: WWE Tough Enough (series premiere)
9 p.m.
ABC: Love Can’t Weight (special)
10 p.m.
Spike TV: Ink Master (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
Comedy Central: Another Period (series premiere)
*Wednesday, June 24*
8 p.m.
CBS: Big Brother (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Esquire: Car Matchmaker (season premiere)
Velocity: Fantomworks (season premiere)
PBS: First People (series premiere)
USA Network: Suits (season premiere)
9:30 p.m.
A&E: Duck Dynasty (season premiere)
10 p.m.
A&E: Country Buck$ (season premiere)
USA Network: Mr. Robot (series premiere)
*Thursday, June 25*
8 p.m.
Fox: Boom! (series premiere)
Myx TV: Bagged (season premiere)
9 p.m.
A&E: Beyond Scared Straight (season premiere)
CBS: Under the Dome (season premiere)
10 p.m.
USA: Graceland (season premiere)
ABC: Rookie Blue (season premirer)
12 a.m. (Friday)
Pop:Big Brother After Dark (season premiere)
*Friday, June 26*
Disney: Best Friends Whenever (series premiere following Teen Beach 2)
8 p.m.
Disney: Teen Beach 2 (movie)
CBS: The Briefcase (finale)
9 p.m.
OWN: Love Thy Neighbor (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Epix: Lisa Lampanelli: Back to the Drawing Board (special)
*Saturday, June 27*
8 p.m.
Lifetime: Perfect High (movie)
TV One: Will to Love (movie)
9 p.m.
BBC America: Atlantis (season premiere)
Hallmark: A Country Wedding (movie)
Discovery: Mega Berg (special)
*Sunday, June 28*
8 p.m.
PBS: Last Tango in Halifax (season premiere)
9 p.m.
AMC: Humans (series premiere)
Showtime: Nurse Jackie (series finale)
9:30 p.m.
Showtime: HAPPYish (finale)
10 p.m.
TNT: Falling Skies (season premiere)
NBC: American Odyssey (finale)
WGN America: Salem (finale)
