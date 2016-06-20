Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 20, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from June 20-June 26
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
Broadcasting & Cable and TV Technology’s Cloud & IP Tech Leadership Summit, featuring speakers from Discovery Communications and Amazon Web Services, among others, will be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont, Ill.
SeriesFest, a celebration of the best new pilots from content creators, will run Wednesday-Sunday in Denver.
What to Watch…
*Monday, June 20*
Crackle:Dead Rising: Endgame (movie)
Acorn TV:Raised by Wolves (series premiere)
8 p.m.
Freeform:The Fosters (season premiere)
The CW:Reign (finale)
9 p.m.
Bravo:The Real Housewives of Orange County (season premiere)
HBO:Suited (movie)
10 p.m.
Bravo:Odd Mom Out (season premiere)
Comedy Central:TripTank (season premiere)
11:05 p.m.
USA:Mr. Robot Decoded (special)
*Tuesday, June 21*
8 p.m.
Freeform:Pretty Little Liars (summer premiere)
9 p.m.
Travel Channel:Bizarre Foods (season premiere)
OWN:The Haves and the Have Nots (season premiere)
10 p.m.
OWN:Greenleaf (series premiere)
CBS:Person of Interest (finale)
Esquire:This Is Mike Stud (series premiere)
*Wednesday, June 22*
8 p.m.
CBS:Big Brother (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Esquire:Car Matchmaker (season premiere)
10 p.m.
CBS:American Gothic (series premiere)
HBO:Any Given Wednesday with Bill Simmons (series premiere)
Bravo:Before They Were Housewives (special)
Science Channel:How to Build… Everything (series premiere)
TV Land:Lopez (finale)
10:30 p.m.
TV Land:The Soul Man (finale)
*Thursday, June 23*
8 p.m.
ABC:BattleBots (season premiere)
10 p.m.
USA:Queen of the South (series premiere)
BBC America:Thirteen (series premiere)
*Friday, June 24*
Netflix:The Fundamentals of Caring (movie)
8 p.m.
Disney Channel:Adventures in Babysitting (movie)
9:45 p.m.
Disney Channel:Bizaardvark (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Syfy:Wynonna Earp (finale)
*Saturday, June 25*
8 p.m.
Lifetime:Center Stage: On Pointe (movie)
Logo:2016 Trailblazer Honors (special)
9 p.m.
Hallmark:The Wedding March (movie)
*Sunday, June 26*
8 p.m.
BET:BET Awards 2016 (special)
ABC:Celebrity Family Feud (season premiere)
Lifetime:The Night Stalker (movie)
9 p.m.
ABC:The $100,000 Pyramid (series premiere)
History:Alexander Hamilton (special)
HMM:Flower Shop Mystery: Dearly Depotted (movie)
Showtime:Ray Donovan (season premiere)
HBO:Game of Thrones (finale)
10 p.m.
ABC:Match Game (series premiere)
TNT:Murder in the First (season premiere)
Showtime:Roadies (series premiere)
E!:WAGS (season premiere)
HBO:Silicon Valley (finale)
10:30 p.m.
HBO:Veep (finale)
