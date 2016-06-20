Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 20, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from June 20-June 26

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

Broadcasting & Cable and TV Technology’s Cloud & IP Tech Leadership Summit, featuring speakers from Discovery Communications and Amazon Web Services, among others, will be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont, Ill.

SeriesFest, a celebration of the best new pilots from content creators, will run Wednesday-Sunday in Denver.

What to Watch…

*Monday, June 20*

Crackle:Dead Rising: Endgame (movie)

Acorn TV:Raised by Wolves (series premiere)

8 p.m.

Freeform:The Fosters (season premiere)

The CW:Reign (finale)

9 p.m.

Bravo:The Real Housewives of Orange County (season premiere)

HBO:Suited (movie)

10 p.m.

Bravo:Odd Mom Out (season premiere)

Comedy Central:TripTank (season premiere)

11:05 p.m.

USA:Mr. Robot Decoded (special)

*Tuesday, June 21*

8 p.m.

Freeform:Pretty Little Liars (summer premiere)

9 p.m.

Travel Channel:Bizarre Foods (season premiere)

OWN:The Haves and the Have Nots (season premiere)

10 p.m.

OWN:Greenleaf (series premiere)

CBS:Person of Interest (finale)

Esquire:This Is Mike Stud (series premiere)

*Wednesday, June 22*

8 p.m.

CBS:Big Brother (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Esquire:Car Matchmaker (season premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS:American Gothic (series premiere)

HBO:Any Given Wednesday with Bill Simmons (series premiere)

Bravo:Before They Were Housewives (special)

Science Channel:How to Build… Everything (series premiere)

TV Land:Lopez (finale)

10:30 p.m.

TV Land:The Soul Man (finale)

*Thursday, June 23*

8 p.m.

ABC:BattleBots (season premiere)

10 p.m.

USA:Queen of the South (series premiere)

BBC America:Thirteen (series premiere)

*Friday, June 24*

Netflix:The Fundamentals of Caring (movie)

8 p.m.

Disney Channel:Adventures in Babysitting (movie)

9:45 p.m.

Disney Channel:Bizaardvark (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Syfy:Wynonna Earp (finale)

*Saturday, June 25*

8 p.m.

Lifetime:Center Stage: On Pointe (movie)

Logo:2016 Trailblazer Honors (special)

9 p.m.

Hallmark:The Wedding March (movie)

*Sunday, June 26*

8 p.m.

BET:BET Awards 2016 (special)

ABC:Celebrity Family Feud (season premiere)

Lifetime:The Night Stalker (movie)

9 p.m.

ABC:The $100,000 Pyramid (series premiere)

History:Alexander Hamilton (special)

HMM:Flower Shop Mystery: Dearly Depotted (movie)

Showtime:Ray Donovan (season premiere)

HBO:Game of Thrones (finale)

10 p.m.

ABC:Match Game (series premiere)

TNT:Murder in the First (season premiere)

Showtime:Roadies (series premiere)

E!:WAGS (season premiere)

HBO:Silicon Valley (finale)

10:30 p.m.

HBO:Veep (finale)