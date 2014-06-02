Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 2, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of June 2-9, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Sports Technology Summit

B&C and Multichannel News present the Sports Technology Summit, an invite-only event where participants can meet the movers and shakers in the sports tech field industry. Enjoy keynotes from NASCAR’s Steve Stum, ESPN’s Jonathan Pannaman and NBC Sports Group’s Daryl Jefferson as well as an exclusive tour of NASCAR’s production facility.

Wednesday and Thursday at the Crowne Plaza Charlotte Executive Park in Charlotte, NC

Paley Center Gala Benefit

The Paley Center for Media New York holds a gala benefit this week, which will celebrate the 35th anniversary of ESPN with the net’s George Bodenheimer and John Skipper receiving the 2014 New York Paley Prize for Innovation and Excellence.

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at 583 Park Avenue in New York

Click here for more information.

Playoffs, Horses and Broadway

Sports fans will land in playoff heaven with both the NBA and NHL entering their respective final rounds of playoffs.

California Chrome will race for the Triple Crown at the Belmont Stakes. If the colt takes the third and final leg of the storied series, he will be the 12th horse in history to win and the first since Affirmed won in 1978.

Hugh Jackman is back for a fourth time to host the 68th Annual Tony Awards, where theatre’s best and brightest are feted for their work.

NHL Stanley Cup Finals, Wednesday on NBC at 8 p.m.

NBA Championships, Thursday on ABC at 9 p.m.

Belmont Stakes, Saturday on NBC at 4:30 p.m.

Tony Awards, Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m.

What to Watch…

* Monday, June 2 *

10 p.m.

ABC:Mistresses (season premiere)

A&E:Longmire (season premiere)

Bravo:Ladies of London (series premiere)

History:American Restoration (season premiere)

ID:I (Almost) Got Away With It (season premiere)

11 p.m.

SundanceTV:The Writers’ Room (season finale)

* Tuesday, June 3 *

8 p.m.

CW:Famous in 12 (series premiere)

9 p.m.

A&E:Storage Wars (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC:Celebrity Wife Swap (season finale)

A&E:Shipping Wars (season finale)

Discovery:Siberian Cut (series premiere)

ID:Cry Wolfe (series premiere)

* Wednesday, June 4 *

8 p.m.

NBC:Stanley Cup Finals (game 1)

9 p.m.

Food Network:Restaurant Stakeout (season premiere)

10 p.m.

BET:The Message (series premiere)

Bravo:Untying the Knot (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

TV Land:Jennifer Falls (series premiere)

TBS:Deal With It (season finale)

* Thursday, June 5 *

8:30 p.m.

HBO:24/7 Cotto/Martinez (series finale)

9 p.m.

ABC:NBA Finals (game 1)

GSN:It Takes a Church (series premiere)

* Friday, June 6 *

9 p.m.

Bravo:Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta (season premiere)

*Saturday, June 7 *

12 a.m.

Comedy Central:The Half Hour (season premiere)

4:30 p.m.

NBC:The 146th Belmont Stakes

9 p.m.

Starz:Power (series premiere)

* Sunday, June 8 *

8 p.m.

CBS:The 68th Annual Tony Awards

UniMás:La Viuda Negra (series finale)

9 p.m.

Fox:Cosmos (series finale)

AMC:Turn (season finale)

HGTV:Brother Vs. Brother (season premiere)

Oxygen:Snapped:Killer Couples (season premiere)

E!:Keeping Up With the Kardashians (season premiere)

10 p.m.

E!:Escape Club (series premiere)

Food Network:The Big Tip With Rachael Ray (series premiere)

Univision:Metastasis (series premiere)

Cooking Channel:Rev Run’s Sunday Suppers (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

HBO:Veep (season finale)