Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 19, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from June 19-June 25

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, June 19*

Acorn TV:Loch Ness (series premiere)

10 p.m.

AMC:Better Call Saul (finale)

Discovery Family:Reno, Set, Go! (series premiere)

*Tuesday, June 20*

Netflix:Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time (special)

8 p.m.

PBS:The Story of China (series premiere)

10 p.m.

OWN:Queen Sugar (season premiere)

TBS:Wrecked (season premiere)

*Wednesday, June 21*

8 p.m.

PBS:Big Pacific (series premiere)

NBC:Little Big Shots: Forever Young (series premiere)

Epix:Straight/Curve (movie)

9 p.m.

PBS:Great Yellowstone Thaw (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Science Channel:Outrageous Acts of Danger (series premiere)

FX:Fargo (finale)

*Thursday, June 22*

Netflix:Free Rein (series premiere)

Seeso:Doug Stanhope & Friends (special)

Seeso:The Guest List (season premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC:Boy Band (series premiere)

NBC:Hollywood Game Night (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Smithsonian Channel:How It’s Made: American Made (series premiere)

NBC:The Wall (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC:The Gong Show (series premiere)

Spike TV:The Mist (series premiere)

NBC:The Night Shift (season premiere)

*Friday, June 23*

Netflix:GLOW (series premiere)

Netflix:Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press (movie)

Netflix:You Get Me (movie)

8 p.m.

The CW:The Originals (finale)

10 p.m.

CMT:CMT Crossroads: Earth, Wind & Fire and Friends (special)

10:30 p.m.

WE TV:Kendra on Top (season premiere)

11 p.m.

USA Network:Playing House (season premiere)

*Saturday, June 24*

8 p.m.

LMN:Tiny House of Terror (movie)

9 p.m.

Hallmark:My Favorite Wedding (movie)

*Sunday, June 25*

8 p.m.

TLC:90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Starz:Power (season premiere)

10 p.m.

AMC:Preacher (season premiere)

PBS:Prime Suspect: Tennison (series premiere)

HBO:Silicon Valley (finale)

10:30 p.m.

HBO:Veep (finale)