Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 19, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from June 19-June 25
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, June 19*
Acorn TV:Loch Ness (series premiere)
10 p.m.
AMC:Better Call Saul (finale)
Discovery Family:Reno, Set, Go! (series premiere)
*Tuesday, June 20*
Netflix:Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time (special)
8 p.m.
PBS:The Story of China (series premiere)
10 p.m.
OWN:Queen Sugar (season premiere)
TBS:Wrecked (season premiere)
*Wednesday, June 21*
8 p.m.
PBS:Big Pacific (series premiere)
NBC:Little Big Shots: Forever Young (series premiere)
Epix:Straight/Curve (movie)
9 p.m.
PBS:Great Yellowstone Thaw (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Science Channel:Outrageous Acts of Danger (series premiere)
FX:Fargo (finale)
*Thursday, June 22*
Netflix:Free Rein (series premiere)
Seeso:Doug Stanhope & Friends (special)
Seeso:The Guest List (season premiere)
8 p.m.
ABC:Boy Band (series premiere)
NBC:Hollywood Game Night (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Smithsonian Channel:How It’s Made: American Made (series premiere)
NBC:The Wall (season premiere)
10 p.m.
ABC:The Gong Show (series premiere)
Spike TV:The Mist (series premiere)
NBC:The Night Shift (season premiere)
*Friday, June 23*
Netflix:GLOW (series premiere)
Netflix:Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press (movie)
Netflix:You Get Me (movie)
8 p.m.
The CW:The Originals (finale)
10 p.m.
CMT:CMT Crossroads: Earth, Wind & Fire and Friends (special)
10:30 p.m.
WE TV:Kendra on Top (season premiere)
11 p.m.
USA Network:Playing House (season premiere)
*Saturday, June 24*
8 p.m.
LMN:Tiny House of Terror (movie)
9 p.m.
Hallmark:My Favorite Wedding (movie)
*Sunday, June 25*
8 p.m.
TLC:90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Starz:Power (season premiere)
10 p.m.
AMC:Preacher (season premiere)
PBS:Prime Suspect: Tennison (series premiere)
HBO:Silicon Valley (finale)
10:30 p.m.
HBO:Veep (finale)
