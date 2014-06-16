Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 16, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of June 16-22, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

The Internet’s Own Boy Preview

Join the Paley Center for Media for a preview of The Internet’s Own Boy (pictured above), a documentary about free speech advocate and programmer Aaron Swartz, who committed suicide in 2013. The event will feature a post-viewing discussion on Swartz’ legacy with director Brian Knappenberger, the ACLU’s Christopher Soghoian, and FireDogLake.com’s Jane Hamsher. For more information, click here.

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Paley Center for Media, 25 West 52 Street, New York

Daytime Emmy Awards

Tune in to the live stream of the Daytime Emmy Awards. For the first time in 30 years, the annual kudosfest, which honors daytime, syndicated and children’s programming, won’t air on a cable or broadcast network.

When: Sunday

Where:http://daytimeemmys.net/

What to Watch…

* Monday, June 16 *

9 p.m.

ABC Family:The Fosters (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

FX:Louie (season finale)

* Tuesday, June 17 *

9 p.m.

TNT:Rizzoli & Isles (season premiere)

10 p.m.

TNT:Perception (season premiere)

FX:Fargo (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

USA:Playing House (season finale)

* Wednesday, June 18 *

8 p.m.

ABC Family:Melissa & Joey (season finale)

8:30 p.m.

ABC Family:Baby Daddy (season finale)

* Thursday, June 19 *

8 p.m.

Syfy:Defiance (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC:Rookie Blue (season premiere)

SundanceTV:Rectify (season premiere)

Syfy:Dominion (series premiere)

* Friday, June 20 *

9 p.m.

Animal Planet:The Pool Master (series premiere)

10 p.m.

TBS:Funniest Wins (series premiere)

* Saturday, June 21 *

9 p.m.

BBC America:Orphan Black (season finale)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet:America’s Cutest (season premiere)

BBC America:Almost Royal (series premiere)

* Sunday, June 22 *

7 p.m.

ABC:Wipeout (season premiere)

Hallmark:Signed, Sealed, Delivered (season finale)

9 p.m.

ABC:Rising Star (series premiere)

BBC America:The Musketeers (series premiere)

HBO:True Blood (season premiere)

TNT:The Last Ship (series premiere)

Lifetime:Drop Dead Diva (series finale)

10 p.m.

Food:Cutthroat Kitchen (season premiere)

Spike:Frankenfood (series premiere)

TNT:Falling Skies (season premiere)

Photo credit: Noah Berger