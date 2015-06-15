Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 15, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from June 15-June 21

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

Join Women of the West in a candid, off-the-record conversation with the women of TV, media and entertainment on June 17. The B&C event will open registration at 2 p.m. Speakers include Ilene Chaiken, Michelle Ashford and Nina Tassler. For more information and to register, go to bcwomenofthewest.com.

Wednesday, Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel

B&C and Multichannel News will present the Next TV Summit & Expo LA on June 18. Covering OTT, Internet video, technology and digital programming strategies, the event’s speakers include Hulu’s Beatrice Springborn, Interlude’s Nancy Tellem, HBO’s Michael Lombardo and Warner Bros. Television Group’s Craig Hunegs. For more information and to register, go to nexttvsummit.com/la.

Thursday, 8:10 a.m., Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel

What to Watch…

*Monday, June 15*

10 p.m.

AMC: The Making of the Mob: New York (series premiere)

ID: Over My Dead Body (series premiere)

*Tuesday, June 16*

9 p.m.

History: Counting Cars (season premiere)

TNT: Rizzoli & Isles (season premiere)

10 p.m.

TBS: Clipped (series premiere)

ID: Cry Wolfe (season premiere)

TNT: Proof (series premiere)

FX: Tyrant (season premiere)

*Wednesday, June 17*

9 p.m.

TLC: Born Without Limbs (special)

10 p.m.

BBC America: Ripper Street (finale)

11 p.m.

SundanceTV: Deutschland 83 (series premiere)

*Thursday, June 18*

8 p.m.

ABC: The Astronaut Wives Club (series premiere)

9 p.m.

USA: Complications (series premiere)

ABC: Mistresses (season premiere)

History: Mountain Men (season premiere)

10 p.m.

History: Alone (series premiere)

*Friday, June 19*

9 p.m.

Syfy: Killjoys (series premiere)

10 p.m.

IFC: CollegeHumor’s Comedy Music Hall of Fame (special)

*Saturday, June 20*

8 p.m.

Lifetime: A Deadly Adoption (movie)

9 p.m.

Disney XD: Star Wars Rebels (season premiere)

BBC America: Orphan Black (finale)

Hallmark Channel: Perfect Match (movie)

10 p.m.

Science: Outrageous Acts of Science (season premiere)

*Sunday, June 21*

7 p.m.

Discovery/OWN: Rise: The Promise of My Brother’s Keeper (movie)

8 p.m.

ABC: Celebrity Family Feud (series premiere)

Travel Channel: Xtreme Waterparks (season premiere)

9 p.m.

CNN: Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (finale)

Hallmark Channel: Love, Again (movie)

Pivot: The 74th Annual Peabody Awards (special)

SpikeTV: Bar Rescue (season premiere)

ABC: BattleBots (season premiere)

TNT: The Last Ship (season premiere)

PBS: Poldark (series premiere)

HBO: True Detective (season premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO: Ballers (series premiere)

Spike TV: Catch a Contractor (season premiere)

PBS: The Crimson Field (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

HBO: The Brink (series premiere)

12 a.m. (Monday)

Adult Swim: Aqua Teen Hunger Force (season premiere