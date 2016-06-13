Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 13, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from June 13-June 19

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The Paley Center for Media will host a conversation with Late Night host Seth Meyers, moderated by John Mulaney, on Monday in New York.

Panelists from Politico, BuzzFeed News and Upworthy will discuss the presidential political landscape with moderator John Dickerson, host of CBS' Face the Nation, on Thursday in New York at the Paley Center for Media.

American Horror Story: Hotel executive producer Ryan Murphy and cast will convene for a FYC screening and panel Monday in Beverly Hills.

What to Watch…

*Monday, June 13*

Acorn TV:Cilla (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Freeform:Guilt (series premiere)

10 p.m.

MTV:Are You the One? (season premiere)

CBS:BrainDead (series premiere)

TNT:Major Crimes (season premiere)

NBC:Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge (series premiere)

*Tuesday, June 14*

8 p.m.

ABC:To Tell the Truth (series premiere)

9 p.m.

TNT:Animal Kingdom (series premiere)

ABC:Uncle Buck (series premiere)

10 p.m.

E!:Famously Single (series premiere)

ID:I Am Homicide (series premiere)

TBS:Wrecked (series premiere)

*Wednesday, June 15*

8 p.m.

Showtime:In a Perfect World (movie)

9 p.m.

Discovery:Dual Survival (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Comedy Central:Another Period (season premiere)

GSN:Skin Wars: Fresh Paint (series premiere)

*Thursday, June 16*

Crackle:Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (season premiere)

Seeso:Gentlemen Lobsters (series premiere)

Seeso:The Pistol Shrimps (movie)

9 p.m.

NBC:Aquarius (season premiere)

Fox:Home Free (season premiere)

10 p.m.

BBC America:Orphan Black (finale)

*Friday, June 17*

Netflix:Orange Is the New Black (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC:What Would You Do? (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery:Homestead Rescue (series premiere)

11 p.m.

VH1:The Amber Rose Show (series premiere)

Adult Swim:Check It Out! With Dr. Steve Brule (season premiere)

11:15 p.m.

Adult Swim:Decker: Unclassified (series premiere)

Midnight

Comedy Central:Big Jay Oakerson: Live at Webster Hall (special)

*Saturday, June 18*

8 p.m.

Lifetime:Mother, May I Sleep With Danger? (movie)

9 p.m.

ABC:20/20: In an Instant (season premiere)

Hallmark:The Convenient Groom (movie)

10 p.m.

ID:Your Number’s Up (series premiere)

*Sunday, June 19*

9 p.m.

CNN:The Hunt With John Walsh (season premiere)

HMM:Murder She Baked: A Deadly Recipe (movie)

10 p.m.

TV Land:The Jim Gaffigan Show (season premiere)

TNT:Murder in the First (season premiere)

Showtime:Penny Dreadful (finale)

11 p.m.

Travel Channel:7 Water Wonders (series premiere)

E!:EJNYC (series premiere)