Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 12, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from June 12-June 18

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The first VIDWeek (Video | Innovation | Disruption Week) kicks off Monday and runs through Friday with events including The Programmatic Summit, Next TV Summit and Next Wave of Leaders in New York.

What to Watch…

*Monday, June 12*

8 p.m.

NBC:American Ninja Warrior (season premiere)

Fox:So You Think You Can Dance (season premiere)

9 p.m.

TLC:Counting On (season premiere)

Showtime:The Putin Interviews (series premiere)

Fox:Superhuman (series premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC:Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

TBS:Angie Tribeca (finale)

*Tuesday, June 13*

Netflix:Oh, Hello on Broadway (special)

8 p.m.

ESPN:Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Syfy:Face Off (season premiere)

*Wednesday, June 14*

8 p.m.

Smithsonian Channel:Amazing Monkeys (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Discovery:Alaskan Bush People (season premiere)

GSN:Emogenius (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Syfy:Blood Drive (series premiere)

*Thursday, June 15*

9 p.m.

PBS:The Tunnel: Sabotage (season premiere)

10 p.m.

TNT:AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Diane Keaton (special)

History:Alone (season premiere)

*Friday, June 16*

Hulu:Cardinal (series premiere)

Netflix:Counterpunch (movie)

Netflix:The Ranch (season premiere)

9 p.m.

PBS:The Great British Baking Show (season premiere)

The CW:Reign (finale)

*Saturday, June 17*

9 p.m.

AMC:Turn: Washington’s Spies (season premiere)

Hallmark Channel:The Wedding March 2: Resorting to Love (movie)

10 p.m.

HBO:T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous (special)

*Sunday, June 18*

8 p.m.

PBS:My Mother and Other Strangers (series premiere)

9 p.m.

E!:Botched (season premiere)

PBS:Grantchester (season premiere)

11 p.m.

Comedy Central:Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level (series premiere)

11:30 p.m.

Comedy Central:Legends of Chamberlain Heights (season premiere)