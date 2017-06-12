Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 12, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from June 12-June 18
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
The first VIDWeek (Video | Innovation | Disruption Week) kicks off Monday and runs through Friday with events including The Programmatic Summit, Next TV Summit and Next Wave of Leaders in New York.
What to Watch…
*Monday, June 12*
8 p.m.
NBC:American Ninja Warrior (season premiere)
Fox:So You Think You Can Dance (season premiere)
9 p.m.
TLC:Counting On (season premiere)
Showtime:The Putin Interviews (series premiere)
Fox:Superhuman (series premiere)
10 p.m.
NBC:Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
TBS:Angie Tribeca (finale)
*Tuesday, June 13*
Netflix:Oh, Hello on Broadway (special)
8 p.m.
ESPN:Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Syfy:Face Off (season premiere)
*Wednesday, June 14*
8 p.m.
Smithsonian Channel:Amazing Monkeys (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Discovery:Alaskan Bush People (season premiere)
GSN:Emogenius (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Syfy:Blood Drive (series premiere)
*Thursday, June 15*
9 p.m.
PBS:The Tunnel: Sabotage (season premiere)
10 p.m.
TNT:AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Diane Keaton (special)
History:Alone (season premiere)
*Friday, June 16*
Hulu:Cardinal (series premiere)
Netflix:Counterpunch (movie)
Netflix:The Ranch (season premiere)
9 p.m.
PBS:The Great British Baking Show (season premiere)
The CW:Reign (finale)
*Saturday, June 17*
9 p.m.
AMC:Turn: Washington’s Spies (season premiere)
Hallmark Channel:The Wedding March 2: Resorting to Love (movie)
10 p.m.
HBO:T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous (special)
*Sunday, June 18*
8 p.m.
PBS:My Mother and Other Strangers (series premiere)
9 p.m.
E!:Botched (season premiere)
PBS:Grantchester (season premiere)
11 p.m.
Comedy Central:Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level (series premiere)
11:30 p.m.
Comedy Central:Legends of Chamberlain Heights (season premiere)
