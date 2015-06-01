Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 1, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from June 1-June 7

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

Go To

TV takes over Austin, Texas this week with the 2015 ATX Television Festival running June 4-7. Among the panelists are The Simpsons’ Al Jean, House of Cards’ Beau Willimon, Gilmore Girls’ Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Leftovers’ Damon Lindelof, and Grace and Frankie’s Marta Kauffman.

What to Watch…

*Monday, June 1*

8 p.m.

Fox: So You Think You Can Dance (season premiere)

9 p.m.

National Geographic: American Genius (series premiere)

Lifetime: Devious Maids (season premiere)

HBO: The Lion’s Mouth Opens (movie)

9:30 p.m.

VH1: T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Lifetime: UnREAL (series premiere)

ABC: The Whispers (series premiere)

*Tuesday, June 2*

8 p.m.

ABC Family: Pretty Little Liars (season premiere)

Travel Channel: Trip Flip (season premiere)

9 p.m.

USA: Chrisley Knows Best (season premiere)

ABC Family: Stitchers (series premiere)

ID: Southern Fried Homicide (season premiere)

10 p.m.

USA: Royal Pains (season premiere)

Bravo: Secrets and Wives (series premiere)

*Wednesday, June 3*

8 p.m.

NBC: Stanley Cup Final (Game 1)

ABC Family: Melissa & Joey (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ABC Family: Baby Daddy (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ID: Blood Relatives (season premiere)

HGTV: Brother vs. Brother (season premiere)

10 p.m.

MTV: Girl Code (season premiere)

ID: The Perfect Murder (season premiere)

*Thursday, June 4*

9 p.m.

ABC: NBA Finals (Game 1)

10 p.m.

NBC: Hannibal (season premiere)

*Friday, June 5*

Netflix: Sense8 (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery: Catching Monsters (series premiere)

Lifetime: Preach (series premiere)

*Saturday, June 6*

8 p.m.

Nickelodeon: 100 Things to Do Before High School (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Discovery: Life Story (documentary)

Starz: Power (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

Reelz: Branson Taxi (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ID: Tabloid (season premiere)

*Sunday, June 7*

8 p.m.

CBS: Tony Awards (special)

Ovation: The Da Vinci List: Chefs (special)

9 p.m.

E!: Botched (season premiere)

Food: Food Network Star (season premiere)

Bravo: Married to Medicine (season premiere)

Smithsonian: Mummies Alive (series premiere)

Nat Geo: T. rex Autopsy (special)

10 p.m.

ID: Serial Thriller (series premiere)