Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 1, 2015
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from June 1-June 7
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
Go To
TV takes over Austin, Texas this week with the 2015 ATX Television Festival running June 4-7. Among the panelists are The Simpsons’ Al Jean, House of Cards’ Beau Willimon, Gilmore Girls’ Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Leftovers’ Damon Lindelof, and Grace and Frankie’s Marta Kauffman.
What to Watch…
*Monday, June 1*
8 p.m.
Fox: So You Think You Can Dance (season premiere)
9 p.m.
National Geographic: American Genius (series premiere)
Lifetime: Devious Maids (season premiere)
HBO: The Lion’s Mouth Opens (movie)
9:30 p.m.
VH1: T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Lifetime: UnREAL (series premiere)
ABC: The Whispers (series premiere)
*Tuesday, June 2*
8 p.m.
ABC Family: Pretty Little Liars (season premiere)
Travel Channel: Trip Flip (season premiere)
9 p.m.
USA: Chrisley Knows Best (season premiere)
ABC Family: Stitchers (series premiere)
ID: Southern Fried Homicide (season premiere)
10 p.m.
USA: Royal Pains (season premiere)
Bravo: Secrets and Wives (series premiere)
*Wednesday, June 3*
8 p.m.
NBC: Stanley Cup Final (Game 1)
ABC Family: Melissa & Joey (season premiere)
8:30 p.m.
ABC Family: Baby Daddy (season premiere)
9 p.m.
ID: Blood Relatives (season premiere)
HGTV: Brother vs. Brother (season premiere)
10 p.m.
MTV: Girl Code (season premiere)
ID: The Perfect Murder (season premiere)
*Thursday, June 4*
9 p.m.
ABC: NBA Finals (Game 1)
10 p.m.
NBC: Hannibal (season premiere)
*Friday, June 5*
Netflix: Sense8 (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Discovery: Catching Monsters (series premiere)
Lifetime: Preach (series premiere)
*Saturday, June 6*
8 p.m.
Nickelodeon: 100 Things to Do Before High School (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Discovery: Life Story (documentary)
Starz: Power (season premiere)
9:30 p.m.
Reelz: Branson Taxi (series premiere)
10 p.m.
ID: Tabloid (season premiere)
*Sunday, June 7*
8 p.m.
CBS: Tony Awards (special)
Ovation: The Da Vinci List: Chefs (special)
9 p.m.
E!: Botched (season premiere)
Food: Food Network Star (season premiere)
Bravo: Married to Medicine (season premiere)
Smithsonian: Mummies Alive (series premiere)
Nat Geo: T. rex Autopsy (special)
10 p.m.
ID: Serial Thriller (series premiere)
