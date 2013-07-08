Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 8-July 14

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of July 8-July 14.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

What to Watch…

* Monday, July 8 *

9 p.m.

NBC: Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls (series premiere)

Syfy: Defiance (season finale)

10 p.m.

BBC America: Dangerman: The Incredible Mr. Goodwin (series premiere)

History: God, Guns & Automobiles (series premiere)

Syfy: Warehouse 13 (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

truTV: Kentucky Bidders (series premiere)

* Tuesday, July 9 *

8:30 p.m.

NBC: Betty White’s Off Their Rockers (season finale)

9 p.m.

A&E: Storage Wars New York (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Syfy: Exit (season finale)

* Wednesday, July 10 *

8:30 p.m.

ABC: Family Tools (season finale)

9 p.m.

CBS: The American Baking Competition (season finale)

10 p.m.

NBC: Camp (series premiere)

FX: The Bridge (series premiere)

Travel Channel: Dig Wars (season finale)

* Thursday, July 11 *

9 p.m.NBC: The Winner Is… (official premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC: Hollywood Game Night (series premiere)

* Friday, July 12 *

9 p.m.

CW: Cult (series finale)

10 p.m.

IFC: Comedy Bang! Bang! (season premiere)

* Saturday, July 13 *

8:30 p.m.

Nickelodeon: The Haunted Hathaways (series premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC: 666 Park Avenue (series finale)

10 p.m.

BBC America: Being Human (season premiere)

CMT: Bounty Hunters (series premiere)

* Sunday, July 14 *

8 p.m.

E!: Pop Innovators (series premiere)

Style: Tia & Tamera (season premiere)

9 p.m.

CMT: Hillbillies for Hire (series premiere)



Style: Resale Royalty (season finale)

10 p.m.

E!: The Wanted Life (season finale)

HBO: The Newsroom (season premiere)

Travel Channel: Adam Richman’s Fandemonium (series premiere)