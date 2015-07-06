Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 6, 2015
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 6-July 12
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, July 6*
8 p.m.
The CW: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Travel Channel: Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations (season premiere)
HGTV: Tiny House, Big Living (series premiere)
ABC Family: Chasing Life (season premiere)
10 p.m.
NBC: The Island (finale)
HGTV:Yard Crashers (season premiere)
11 p.m.
DIY: House Crashers (season premiere)
*Tuesday, July 7*
9 p.m.
FYI: The Seven Year Switch (series premiere)
E!: Total Divas (season premiere)
TLC: Little People, Big World (season premiere)
10 p.m.
E!: Hollywood Cycle (series premiere)
NBC: Hollywood Game Night (season premiere)
*Wednesday, July 8*
9 p.m.
IFC: The Spoils Before Dying (series premiere)
PBS: First People (finale)
10 p.m.
MTV: Catfish: The TV Show (season premiere)
Comedy Central: Key & Peele (season premiere)
Bravo: Million Dollar Listing San Francisco (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
Comedy Central: Why? With Hannibal Buress (series premiere)
11 p.m.
DIY: American Rehab: Virginia (season premiere)
*Thursday, July 9*
8 p.m.
The CW: Dates (series premiere)
9 p.m.
ID: Untouchable: Power Corrupts (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Syfy: Dominion (season premiere)
Lifetime: Living with the Enemy (series premiere)
SundanceTV: Rectify (season premiere)
MTV: Teen Mom 2 (season premiere)
11 p.m.
MTV: One Bad Choice (series premiere)
*Friday, July 10*
12:01 a.m.
Netflix: Chris Tucker Live (special)
8 p.m.
The CW: Masters of Illusion (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Animal Planet: Redwood Kings (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Animal Planet: Treehouse Masters (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
E!: Sex with Brody (series premiere)
*Saturday, July 11*
12:30 a.m.
Comedy Central: Bridget Everett: Gynecological Wonder (special)
9 p.m.
Hallmark Channel: Family for Christmas (movie)
OWN: Livin’ Lozada (series premiere)
CMT: Morgan Spurlock Presents Freedom! The Movie (movie)
10 p.m.
HBO: 7 Days in Hell (special)
Animal Planet: Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (series premiere)
OWN: Flex & Shanice (season premiere)
*Sunday, July 12*
8 p.m.
MTV: MTV Fandom Awards (special)
9 p.m.
National Geographic: The 2000s: A New Reality (series premiere)
VH1: Basketball Wives: LA (season premiere)
Showtime: Ray Donovan (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Showtime: Masters of Sex (season premiere)
Discovery: Naked and Afraid XL (series premiere)
FX: The Strain (season premiere)
12:15 a.m.
Adult Swim: Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell (season premiere)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.