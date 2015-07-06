Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 6, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 6-July 12

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, July 6*

8 p.m.

The CW: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Travel Channel: Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations (season premiere)

HGTV: Tiny House, Big Living (series premiere)

ABC Family: Chasing Life (season premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC: The Island (finale)

HGTV:Yard Crashers (season premiere)

11 p.m.

DIY: House Crashers (season premiere)

*Tuesday, July 7*

9 p.m.

FYI: The Seven Year Switch (series premiere)

E!: Total Divas (season premiere)

TLC: Little People, Big World (season premiere)

10 p.m.

E!: Hollywood Cycle (series premiere)

NBC: Hollywood Game Night (season premiere)

*Wednesday, July 8*

9 p.m.

IFC: The Spoils Before Dying (series premiere)

PBS: First People (finale)

10 p.m.

MTV: Catfish: The TV Show (season premiere)

Comedy Central: Key & Peele (season premiere)

Bravo: Million Dollar Listing San Francisco (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central: Why? With Hannibal Buress (series premiere)

11 p.m.

DIY: American Rehab: Virginia (season premiere)

*Thursday, July 9*

8 p.m.

The CW: Dates (series premiere)

9 p.m.

ID: Untouchable: Power Corrupts (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Syfy: Dominion (season premiere)

Lifetime: Living with the Enemy (series premiere)

SundanceTV: Rectify (season premiere)

MTV: Teen Mom 2 (season premiere)

11 p.m.

MTV: One Bad Choice (series premiere)

*Friday, July 10*

12:01 a.m.

Netflix: Chris Tucker Live (special)

8 p.m.

The CW: Masters of Illusion (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Animal Planet: Redwood Kings (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet: Treehouse Masters (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

E!: Sex with Brody (series premiere)

*Saturday, July 11*

12:30 a.m.

Comedy Central: Bridget Everett: Gynecological Wonder (special)

9 p.m.

Hallmark Channel: Family for Christmas (movie)

OWN: Livin’ Lozada (series premiere)

CMT: Morgan Spurlock Presents Freedom! The Movie (movie)

10 p.m.

HBO: 7 Days in Hell (special)

Animal Planet: Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (series premiere)

OWN: Flex & Shanice (season premiere)

*Sunday, July 12*

8 p.m.

MTV: MTV Fandom Awards (special)

9 p.m.

National Geographic: The 2000s: A New Reality (series premiere)

VH1: Basketball Wives: LA (season premiere)

Showtime: Ray Donovan (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Showtime: Masters of Sex (season premiere)

Discovery: Naked and Afraid XL (series premiere)

FX: The Strain (season premiere)

12:15 a.m.

Adult Swim: Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell (season premiere)