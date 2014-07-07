Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 6, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 6-13, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

The 66th Primetime Emmy Nominations

Mindy Project star Mindy Kaling and Today/Voice’s Carson Daly will join TV Academy chairman Bruce Rosenblum in North Hollywood early in the morning on July 10 to help reveal the nominees for the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards, which are set for Aug. 25 on NBC.

When: Thursday, July 10, 5:40 a.m.

Where: Goldenson Theatre, 5220 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, Calif.

What to Watch…

* Sunday, July 6 *

9 p.m.

Lifetime: Witches of East End (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo: Married to Medicine (season finale)

* Monday, July, 7 *

9 p.m.

The CW:Beauty and the Beast (season finale)

*Tuesday, July 8 *

10 p.m.

MTV:Finding Carter (series premiere)

*Wednesday, July 9 *

9 p.m.

CBS:Extant (series premiere)

10 p.m.

FX:The Bridge (season premiere)

* Sunday, July 13 *

3 p.m.

ABC: FIFA World Cup (final match)

9 p.m.

Showtime: Ray Donovan (season premiere)

10 p.m.

FX:The Strain (series premiere)

Showtime:Masters of Sex (season premiere)