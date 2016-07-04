Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 4, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 4-July 10
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, July 4*
8 p.m.
NBC:Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (special)
9 p.m.
CBS:Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular (special)
Fox:Houdini & Doyle (finale)
*Tuesday, July 5*
9 p.m.
History:Counting Cars (season premiere)
Cooking Channel:Man Fire Food (season premiere)
ABC:Uncle Buck (finale)
10 p.m.
History:Big Easy Motors (series premiere)
Food Network:Chopped Grill Masters Napa (season premiere)
truTV:Greatest Ever (series premiere)
*Wednesday, July 6*
9 p.m.
A&E:Duck Dynasty (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Discovery:American Tarzan (series premiere)
FX:Tyrant (season premiere)
A&E:Wahlburgers (season premiere)
USA:Royal Pains (finale)
*Thursday, July 7*
Netflix:Brahman Naman (movie)
*Friday, July 8*
10 p.m.
WE tv:Million Dollar Matchmaker (series premiere)
*Saturday, July 9*
9 p.m.
Spike TV:Jail: Big Texas (series premiere)
Reelz:Princess Diana: Behind Closed Doors (special)
Starz:Outlander (finale)
*Sunday, July 10*
8 p.m.
Showtime:The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (season premiere)
Bravo:The Real Housewives of New Jersey (season premiere)
9 p.m.
History:D.B. Cooper (series premiere)
HBO:The Night Of (series premiere)
Reelz:Princess Diana’s Death: Mystery Solved (special)
TLC:Return to Amish (season premiere)
National Geographic Channel:Original Sin: Sex (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Food:Cooks vs. Cons (season premiere)
Discovery:Naked and Afraid XL (season premiere)
11:30 p.m.
Adult Swim:Squidbillies (season premiere)
12:15 a.m.
Adult Swim:Brad Neely’s Harg Nallin’ Sclopio Peepio (series premiere)
