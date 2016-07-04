Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 4, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 4-July 10

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, July 4*

8 p.m.

NBC:Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (special)

9 p.m.

CBS:Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular (special)

Fox:Houdini & Doyle (finale)

*Tuesday, July 5*

9 p.m.

History:Counting Cars (season premiere)

Cooking Channel:Man Fire Food (season premiere)

ABC:Uncle Buck (finale)

10 p.m.

History:Big Easy Motors (series premiere)

Food Network:Chopped Grill Masters Napa (season premiere)

truTV:Greatest Ever (series premiere)

*Wednesday, July 6*

9 p.m.

A&E:Duck Dynasty (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery:American Tarzan (series premiere)

FX:Tyrant (season premiere)

A&E:Wahlburgers (season premiere)

USA:Royal Pains (finale)

*Thursday, July 7*

Netflix:Brahman Naman (movie)

*Friday, July 8*

10 p.m.

WE tv:Million Dollar Matchmaker (series premiere)

*Saturday, July 9*

9 p.m.

Spike TV:Jail: Big Texas (series premiere)

Reelz:Princess Diana: Behind Closed Doors (special)

Starz:Outlander (finale)

*Sunday, July 10*

8 p.m.

Showtime:The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (season premiere)

Bravo:The Real Housewives of New Jersey (season premiere)

9 p.m.

History:D.B. Cooper (series premiere)

HBO:The Night Of (series premiere)

Reelz:Princess Diana’s Death: Mystery Solved (special)

TLC:Return to Amish (season premiere)

National Geographic Channel:Original Sin: Sex (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Food:Cooks vs. Cons (season premiere)

Discovery:Naked and Afraid XL (season premiere)

11:30 p.m.

Adult Swim:Squidbillies (season premiere)

12:15 a.m.

Adult Swim:Brad Neely’s Harg Nallin’ Sclopio Peepio (series premiere)