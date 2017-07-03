Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 3, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 3-July 9

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, July 3*

Acorn TV:Janet King (season premiere)

*Tuesday, July 4*

Netflix:The Standups (series premiere)

7 p.m.

HBO:The Words That Built America (special)

8 p.m.

PBS:A Capitol Fourth (special)

NBC:Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (special)

*Wednesday, July 5*

10 p.m.

FX:Snowfall (series premiere)

*Thursday, July 6*

9 p.m.

Discovery:Mosquito (movie)

E!:Life of Kylie (series premiere)

10 p.m.

WE tv:Bossip on WE tv (series premiere)

Bravo:Real Estate Wars (series premiere)

*Friday, July 7*

Netflix:Castlevania (series premiere)

Netflix:Dawn of the Croods (season premiere)

Netflix:Degrassi: Next Class (season premiere)

Netflix:Luna Petunia (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Showtime:Erik Griffin: The Ugly Truth (special)

*Saturday, July 8*

10 p.m.

HBO:Tour de Pharmacy (movie)

*Sunday, July 9*

8 p.m.

National Geographic Channel:Earth Live (special)

9 p.m.

HBO:The Defiant Ones (series premiere)

CBS:Candy Crush (series premiere)

Spike TV:One Night Only: Alec Baldwin (special)

10 p.m.

TLC:The Spouse House (series premiere)

E!:Famously Single (season premiere)

12:15 a.m.

Adult Swim:Apollo Gauntlet (series premiere)