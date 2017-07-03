Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 3, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 3-July 9
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, July 3*
Acorn TV:Janet King (season premiere)
*Tuesday, July 4*
Netflix:The Standups (series premiere)
7 p.m.
HBO:The Words That Built America (special)
8 p.m.
PBS:A Capitol Fourth (special)
NBC:Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (special)
*Wednesday, July 5*
10 p.m.
FX:Snowfall (series premiere)
*Thursday, July 6*
9 p.m.
Discovery:Mosquito (movie)
E!:Life of Kylie (series premiere)
10 p.m.
WE tv:Bossip on WE tv (series premiere)
Bravo:Real Estate Wars (series premiere)
*Friday, July 7*
Netflix:Castlevania (series premiere)
Netflix:Dawn of the Croods (season premiere)
Netflix:Degrassi: Next Class (season premiere)
Netflix:Luna Petunia (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Showtime:Erik Griffin: The Ugly Truth (special)
*Saturday, July 8*
10 p.m.
HBO:Tour de Pharmacy (movie)
*Sunday, July 9*
8 p.m.
National Geographic Channel:Earth Live (special)
9 p.m.
HBO:The Defiant Ones (series premiere)
CBS:Candy Crush (series premiere)
Spike TV:One Night Only: Alec Baldwin (special)
10 p.m.
TLC:The Spouse House (series premiere)
E!:Famously Single (season premiere)
12:15 a.m.
Adult Swim:Apollo Gauntlet (series premiere)
