Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 28, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 28- August 03, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Second-Quarter Earnings Reports

With the Comcast-Time Warner Cable merger still under FCC review, TWC is getting set to report its second-quarter earnings. Discovery, which saw a 7% ratings slip at its flagship chan- nel last quarter, according to Nielsen, and cable provider DirecTV are also on the same day’s Wall Street earnings docket.

Discovery, Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

Time Warner Cable, Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

DirecTV, Thursday at 11 a.m.

An Outlander Evening

Starz will host an advance screening of its newest series, Outlander. Executive producer Ronald D. Moore and Diana Gabaldon, author of the Outlander book series, also will speak during a panel discussion.

When: Monday, 8 p.m.

Where: Kaufmann Concert Hall, 1395 Lexington Ave., New York

What to Watch…

* Monday, July 28 *

8 p.m.

ABC:The Bachelorette (season finale)

CW: The Young Hollywood Awards (special)

NBC: Running Wild With Bear Grylls (series premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO: Love Child (premiere)

* Tuesday, July 29 *

9:00 p.m.

Lifetime: Dance Moms (season premiere)

10:00 p.m.

History: Dark Horse Nation (series premiere)

Lifetime: Raising Asia (series premiere)

Science: The Unexplained Files (season premiere)

* Wednesday, July 30 *

8 p.m.

CW:Penn & Teller:Fool Us (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Syfy:Sharknado 2: The Second One (premiere)

* Thursday, July 31 *

8 p.m.

ABC:The Quest (series premiere)

10 p.m.

IFC:Maron (season finale)

Sundance:The Honorable Woman (miniseries premiere)

* Friday, August 1 *

3:01 a.m.

Netflix:The Killing (season premiere)

8 p.m.

CW:Masters of Illusion (series premiere)

9 p.m.

We tv:David Tutera’s CELEBrations (series premiere)

Velocity:Garage Squad (series premiere)

Animal Planet:Redwood Kings (series premiere)

10 p.m.

TLC:Curvy Brides (special)

* Saturday, August 2 *

9 p.m.

AMC: Hell on Wheels (season premiere)

* Sunday, August 3 *

7 p.m.

NBC:WrestleMania 30: The World Television Premiere (special)

9 p.m.

TLC:Long Island Medium (season premiere)

10 p.m.

E!:#RichKids of Beverly Hills (season premiere)