Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 27, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 27-Aug. 2

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour kicks off with Netflix, cable and PBS this week in Beverly Hills. National Geographic Channels gets the event underway Monday with a welcome reception. Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos’ executive session leads off Tuesday, with Aziz Ansari joining a panel for his untitled show later. Comedy Central will introduce new Daily Show host Trevor Noah on Wednesday, as will WGN America for its drama Manhattan. HBO will host a panel for David Simon’s series Show Me A Hero on Thursday. BBC America’s Doctor Who, Starz’s Ash vs. Evil Dead and AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead will hold panels on Friday. PBS finishes up the week on Saturday and Sunday. Go to broadcastingcable.com/tca for complete coverage.

July 27-Aug. 13

Beverly Hilton Hotel

Cast and crew of Lifetime’s UnREAL join The Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles for a panel Thursday, July 30, at 7 p.m.

What to Watch…

*Monday, July 27*

8 p.m.

ABC: The Bachelorette (finale)

9 p.m.

Discovery: Street Outlaws (finale)

10 p.m.

American Heroes Channel: Auschwitz: Hitler’s Final Solution (finale)

11 p.m.

DIY: Sledgehammer (season premiere)

*Tuesday, July 28*

8 p.m.

PBS: The Bomb (movie)

9 p.m.

Syfy: Face Off (season premiere)

*Wednesday, July 29*

9 p.m.

Lifetime: Little Women: LA (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Lifetime: Little Women: Terra’s Little Family (season premiere)

truTV: The Carbonaro Effect (season premiere)

FYI: Unplugged Nation (series premiere)

11 p.m.

VH1: Candidly Nicole (season premiere)

MTV: America’s Best Dance Crew: Road to the VMAs (season premiere)

*Thursday, July 30*

10 p.m.

TLC: Extreme I Do’s (special)

WE tv: L.A. Hair (season premiere)

Comedy Central: Review (season premiere)

TV One: Verses and Flow (season premiere)

10:30 p.m. (PDT)

Myx TV: Bagged (finale)

*Friday, July 31*

Netflix: Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp (series premiere)

8 p.m.

TNT: Cold Justice (summer premiere)

Disney Channel: Descendants (movie)

9 p.m.

Lifetime: Bring It! (season premiere)

TNT: Cold Justice: Sex Crimes (series premiere)

9:30 p.m.

TeenNick: Degrassi (finale)

10 p.m.

Lifetime: Atlanta Plastic (series premiere)

Disney Channel: Bunk’d (series premiere following Descendants)

Cinemax: Strike Back (season premiere)

*Saturday, Aug. 1*

10 p.m.

Showtime: Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me? (special)

*Sunday, Aug. 2*

8 p.m.

ABC: Bachelor in Paradise (season premiere)

Ovation: On the Record with Mick Rock (series premiere)

PBS: Last Tango in Halifax (finale)

9 p.m.

History Channel: Ice Road Truckers (season premiere)

PBS: Poldark on Masterpiece (finale)