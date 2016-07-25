Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 25, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 25-July 31

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The Paley Center for Media will host ‘An Evening with Ray Donavan” on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The 2016 TCA summer press tour kicks off this week. Among those on the schedule are Netflix on Wednesday; PBS on Thursday and Friday; HBO and NatGeo on Saturday; and Viacom, AMC Networks, Turner Broadcasting and Pop on Sunday.

What to Watch…

*Monday, July 25*

9 p.m.

ID:Killer Instinct (season premiere)

*Tuesday, July 26*

8 p.m.

Fox:Hotel Hell (finale)

FYI:Married at First Sight (season premiere)

9 p.m.

The CW:MADtv (season premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E:Born This Way (season premiere)

*Wednesday, July 27*

8 p.m.

Smithsonian Channel:Viper Queens (special)

9 p.m.

Pop:Sing It On (season premiere)

Fox:Wayward Pines (finale)

10:30 p.m.

A&E:Black and White (series premiere)

*Thursday, July 28*

Seeso:The Amazing Gayl Pile (season preimere)

10 p.m.

Comedy Central:Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle (series premiere)

BBC America:Ripper Street (season premiere)

*Friday, July 29*

Netflix:Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (series premiere)

Netflix:Last Chance U (series premiere)

Netflix:Tallulah (movie)

*Saturday, July 30*

9 p.m.

Hallmark Channel:For Love and Honor (movie)

*Sunday, July 31*

8 p.m.

Fox:Teen Choice 2016 (special)

Syfy:Sharknado: The 4th Awakens (movie)

9 p.m.

DIY:Salvage Dawgs (season premiere)

AMC:Preacher (finale)

10 p.m.

AMC:Talking Preacher (finale)