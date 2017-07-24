Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 24, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 24-July 30
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, July 24*
Acorn TV:The Churchills (series premiere)
Acorn TV:Once Upon a Murdoch Christmas (special)
8 p.m.
VH1:Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood (season premiere)
Discovery:Shark Vortex (special)
Nat Geo Wild:Tiger Shark Terror (special)
9 p.m.
ID:Gone (series premiere)
Discovery:Return to the Isle of Jaws (special)
10 p.m.
Discovery:Alien Sharks: Stranger Fins (special)
HBO:Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy (movie)
NBC:Midnight, Texas (series premiere)
ABC:Somewhere Between (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
TBS:People of Earth (season premiere)
*Tuesday, July 25*
Netflix:Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special (special)
8 p.m.
Nat Geo Wild:Shark Swarm (special)
9 p.m.
Travel Channel:Bizarre Foods (season premiere)
Discovery:Sharks and the City: L.A. (special)
10 p.m.
Discovery:Sharks and the City: New York (special)
*Wednesday, July 26*
8 p.m.
Nat Geo Wild:World’s Deadliest: Shark Frenzy (special)
9 p.m.
Lifetime:Little Women: LA: Couples Retreat (series premiere)
Discovery:The Lost Cage (special)
VH1:Signed (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Discovery:Great Hammerhead Invasion (special)
Lifetime:So Sharp (series premiere)
*Thursday, July 27*
Seeso:HarmonQuest (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Discovery:Shark Exile (special)
10 p.m.
Lifetime:Date Night Live (series premiere)
Discovery:Shark Swarm (special)
*Friday, July 28*
Netflix:The Adventure of Puss in Boots (season premiere)
Netflix:Daughters of Destiny (series premiere)
Netflix:The Incredible Jessica James (movie)
Amazon:The Last Tycoon (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Discovery:African Shark Safari (special)
10 p.m.
Showtime:All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor (season premiere)
Discovery:Lair of the Sawfish (special)
11:30 p.m.
HBO:Room 104 (series premiere)
*Saturday, July 29*
10 p.m.
Reelz:The Kitty Kelley Files (series premiere)
ABC:Still Star-Crossed (finale)
*Sunday, July 30*
8 p.m.
Discovery:Shark School With Michael Phelps (special)
MTV:Teen Wolf (season premiere)
BBC America:Top Gear America (season premiere)
10 p.m.
National Geographic Channel:Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (season premiere)
11:30 p.m.
Adult Swim:Rick and Morty (season premiere)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.