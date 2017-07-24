Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 24, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 24-July 30

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, July 24*

Acorn TV:The Churchills (series premiere)

Acorn TV:Once Upon a Murdoch Christmas (special)

8 p.m.

VH1:Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood (season premiere)

Discovery:Shark Vortex (special)

Nat Geo Wild:Tiger Shark Terror (special)

9 p.m.

ID:Gone (series premiere)

Discovery:Return to the Isle of Jaws (special)

10 p.m.

Discovery:Alien Sharks: Stranger Fins (special)

HBO:Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy (movie)

NBC:Midnight, Texas (series premiere)

ABC:Somewhere Between (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

TBS:People of Earth (season premiere)

*Tuesday, July 25*

Netflix:Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special (special)

8 p.m.

Nat Geo Wild:Shark Swarm (special)

9 p.m.

Travel Channel:Bizarre Foods (season premiere)

Discovery:Sharks and the City: L.A. (special)

10 p.m.

Discovery:Sharks and the City: New York (special)

*Wednesday, July 26*

8 p.m.

Nat Geo Wild:World’s Deadliest: Shark Frenzy (special)

9 p.m.

Lifetime:Little Women: LA: Couples Retreat (series premiere)

Discovery:The Lost Cage (special)

VH1:Signed (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery:Great Hammerhead Invasion (special)

Lifetime:So Sharp (series premiere)

*Thursday, July 27*

Seeso:HarmonQuest (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Discovery:Shark Exile (special)

10 p.m.

Lifetime:Date Night Live (series premiere)

Discovery:Shark Swarm (special)

*Friday, July 28*

Netflix:The Adventure of Puss in Boots (season premiere)

Netflix:Daughters of Destiny (series premiere)

Netflix:The Incredible Jessica James (movie)

Amazon:The Last Tycoon (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Discovery:African Shark Safari (special)

10 p.m.

Showtime:All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor (season premiere)

Discovery:Lair of the Sawfish (special)

11:30 p.m.

HBO:Room 104 (series premiere)

*Saturday, July 29*

10 p.m.

Reelz:The Kitty Kelley Files (series premiere)

ABC:Still Star-Crossed (finale)

*Sunday, July 30*

8 p.m.

Discovery:Shark School With Michael Phelps (special)

MTV:Teen Wolf (season premiere)

BBC America:Top Gear America (season premiere)

10 p.m.

National Geographic Channel:Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (season premiere)

11:30 p.m.

Adult Swim:Rick and Morty (season premiere)