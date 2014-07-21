Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 21, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 21- July 27, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

San Diego Comic-Con

Comic book, TV and film fans will unite this week for the annual San Diego Comic-Con, with TV again boasting a major presence. Highlights of this year’s confab include screenings of upcoming DC Comics-inspired TV series in The Flash and Gotham, as well as FX’s Sons of Anarchy kicking off its goodbye tour. CBS’ Under the Dome, HBO’s Game of Thrones, Fox’s Sleepy Hollow, AMC’s The Walking Dead, BBCA’s Orphan Black and Showtime's Penny Dreadful are among the series expected to be in attendance.

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, Calif.

Net Neutrality Webinar

B&C and Multichannel News will hold a webinar July 22 to discuss whether the Internet has achieved net neutrality or access needs to be re- classified under Title II. Washington bureau chief John Eggerton will moderate with panelists including Scott Cleland, president of Precursor, and Michael Weinberg, VP of Public Knowledge.

When: Tuesday at 2 pm EDT

What to Watch…

* Monday, July 21 *

9 p.m.

Food: Food Fest Nation (series premiere)

Fox: Hotel Hell (series premiere)

HBO: The Newburgh Sting (premiere)

History: Sky Jumpers (premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo:Ladies of London (season finale)

truTV: Way Out West (series premiere)

* Tuesday, July 22 *

8:00 p.m.

NBC: Food Fighters (series premiere)

9:00 p.m.

Syfy: Face Off (season premiere)

Bravo: Real Housewives of New York (season finale)

* Wednesday, July 23 *

9 p.m.

Lifetime:Bring It! (season premiere)

TLC: Who Do You Think You Are? (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Lifetime:BAPs (series premiere)

Food: Restaurant: Impossible (season premiere)

Science: Through the Wormhole (season finale)

* Thursday, July 24 *

8 p.m.

Smithsonian:50 Years Later: Civil Rights (special)

9 p.m.

Lifetime:Project Runway (season premiere)

10 p.m.

NatGeo:Survive the Tribe (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Lifetime: Undone with @AmandadeCadenet (series premiere)

* Saturday, July 26 *

8:30 p.m.

CBS:Bad Teacher (series finale)

9 p.m.

BBC America: Almost Royal (season finale)

* Sunday, July 27 *

10 p.m.

WGN America: Manhattan (series premiere)