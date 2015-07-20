Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 20, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 20-July 26

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, July 20*

9 p.m.

HBO: Packed in a Trunk: The Lost Art of Edith Lake Wilkinson (movie)

National Geographic: Yukon River Run (series premiere)

*Tuesday, July 21*

8 p.m.

PBS: Humanity From Space (special)

9 p.m.

Fox: Knock Knock Live (series premiere)

USA: Chrisley Knows Best (finale)

10 p.m.

A&E: Big Smo (season premiere)

*Wednesday, July 22*

8 p.m.

PBS: Life on the Reef (series premiere)

MTV: White People (movie)

9 p.m.

VH1: Dating Naked (season premiere)

Fox: Home Free (series premiere)

NBC: Last Comic Standing (season premiere)

Syfy: Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! (movie)

9:30 p.m.

Disney XD: Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Esquire: The Next Great Burger (series premiere)

VH1: Twinning (series premiere)

*Thursday, July 23*

9 p.m.

FYI: Man vs Child: Chef Showdown (series premiere)

Fox: Wayward Pines (finale)

10 p.m.

Destination America: BBQ Pit Wars (season premiere)

FYI: Rusty’s RockFeast: Backstage with Zac Brown Band (series premiere)

*Friday, July 24*

11 p.m.

Showtime: SXSW Comedy with W. Kamau Bell (special)

*Saturday, July 25*

8 p.m.

TV One: Runaway Island (movie)

10 p.m.

Science: Race to Escape (series premiere)

*Sunday, July 26*

8 p.m.

Travel Channel: Bikinis & Boardwalks (season premiere)

E!: I Am Cait (series premiere)

9 p.m.

HMM: Real Murders: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (movie)

E!: Stewarts & Hamiltons (series premiere)

10 p.m.

TLC: Answered Prayers (series premiere)

Animal Planet: Ice Lake Rebels (season premiere)

11:30 p.m.

Adult Swim: Rick and Morty (season premiere)