Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 20, 2015
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 20-July 26
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, July 20*
9 p.m.
HBO: Packed in a Trunk: The Lost Art of Edith Lake Wilkinson (movie)
National Geographic: Yukon River Run (series premiere)
*Tuesday, July 21*
8 p.m.
PBS: Humanity From Space (special)
9 p.m.
Fox: Knock Knock Live (series premiere)
USA: Chrisley Knows Best (finale)
10 p.m.
A&E: Big Smo (season premiere)
*Wednesday, July 22*
8 p.m.
PBS: Life on the Reef (series premiere)
MTV: White People (movie)
9 p.m.
VH1: Dating Naked (season premiere)
Fox: Home Free (series premiere)
NBC: Last Comic Standing (season premiere)
Syfy: Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! (movie)
9:30 p.m.
Disney XD: Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Esquire: The Next Great Burger (series premiere)
VH1: Twinning (series premiere)
*Thursday, July 23*
9 p.m.
FYI: Man vs Child: Chef Showdown (series premiere)
Fox: Wayward Pines (finale)
10 p.m.
Destination America: BBQ Pit Wars (season premiere)
FYI: Rusty’s RockFeast: Backstage with Zac Brown Band (series premiere)
*Friday, July 24*
11 p.m.
Showtime: SXSW Comedy with W. Kamau Bell (special)
*Saturday, July 25*
8 p.m.
TV One: Runaway Island (movie)
10 p.m.
Science: Race to Escape (series premiere)
*Sunday, July 26*
8 p.m.
Travel Channel: Bikinis & Boardwalks (season premiere)
E!: I Am Cait (series premiere)
9 p.m.
HMM: Real Murders: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (movie)
E!: Stewarts & Hamiltons (series premiere)
10 p.m.
TLC: Answered Prayers (series premiere)
Animal Planet: Ice Lake Rebels (season premiere)
11:30 p.m.
Adult Swim: Rick and Morty (season premiere)
