Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 18, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 18-July 24
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, July 18*
9 p.m.
Syfy:12 Monkeys (finale)
10 p.m.
History:Six (series premiere)
ID:The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead (series premiere)
*Tuesday, July 19*
9 p.m.
The CW:Containment (series finale)
*Wednesday, July 20*
8 p.m.
Smithsonian:Dragon Island (special)
10 p.m.
Bravo:The Bravos (special)
*Thursday, July 21*
8 p.m.
Syfy:Syfy Presents Live From Comic-Con (special)
NBC:Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge (finale)
Fox:Bones (finale)
11 p.m.
DIY:Raise the Roof (series premiere)
*Friday, July 22*
Netflix:BoJack Horseman (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Lifetime:Bring It! (season premiere)
Bravo:The Real Housewives of Melbourne (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Lifetime:The Rap Game (season premiere)
*Saturday, July 23*
8:30 p.m.
CBS:Angel From Hell (finale)
9 p.m.
Reelz:Murder Made Me Famous (season premiere)
Hallmark:Summer Villa (movie)
AMC:Hell on Wheels (finale)
10 p.m.
Reelz:CopyCat Killers (season premiere)
HBO:Looking: The Movie (movie)
*Sunday, July 24*
10 p.m.
AMC:Geeking Out (series premiere)
Starz:Survivor’s Remorse (season premiere)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.