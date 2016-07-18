Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 18, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 18-July 24

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, July 18*

9 p.m.

Syfy:12 Monkeys (finale)

10 p.m.

History:Six (series premiere)

ID:The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead (series premiere)

*Tuesday, July 19*

9 p.m.

The CW:Containment (series finale)

*Wednesday, July 20*

8 p.m.

Smithsonian:Dragon Island (special)

10 p.m.

Bravo:The Bravos (special)

*Thursday, July 21*

8 p.m.

Syfy:Syfy Presents Live From Comic-Con (special)

NBC:Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge (finale)

Fox:Bones (finale)

11 p.m.

DIY:Raise the Roof (series premiere)

*Friday, July 22*

Netflix:BoJack Horseman (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Lifetime:Bring It! (season premiere)

Bravo:The Real Housewives of Melbourne (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Lifetime:The Rap Game (season premiere)

*Saturday, July 23*

8:30 p.m.

CBS:Angel From Hell (finale)

9 p.m.

Reelz:Murder Made Me Famous (season premiere)

Hallmark:Summer Villa (movie)

AMC:Hell on Wheels (finale)

10 p.m.

Reelz:CopyCat Killers (season premiere)

HBO:Looking: The Movie (movie)

*Sunday, July 24*

10 p.m.

AMC:Geeking Out (series premiere)

Starz:Survivor’s Remorse (season premiere)