Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 17, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 17-July 23
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
Catch panels and previews of your favorite TV shows at the 2017 edition of San Diego Comic-Con International, which kicks off with “Preview Night” on Wednesday and continues Thursday through Sunday.
What to Watch…
*Monday, July 17*
Acorn TV:Midsomer Murders (midseason premiere)
9 p.m.
MTV: Teen Mom 2 (season premiere)
10 p.m.
ID:The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead (season premiere)
AMC: Loaded (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
Viceland:Last Chance High (series premiere)
*Tuesday, July 18*
Netflix:Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say (special)
Netflix:Ari Shaffir: Double Negative (special)
8 p.m.
PBS:Weekend in Havana (special)
9 p.m.
PBS:Rare: Creatures of the Photo Ark (series premiere)
MTV:The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 (season premiere)
10 p.m.
BET:Being Mary Jane (midseason premiere)
Bravo:A Night With My Ex (series premiere)
USA:Shooter (season premiere)
*Thursday, July 20*
8 p.m.
ESPN:30 for 30: George Best: All By Himself (movie)
9 p.m.
HGTV:Flip or Flop Atlanta (series premiere)
WE tv:Growing Up Hip Hop (season premiere)
11 p.m.
HGTV:Desert Flippers (season premiere)
Syfy:Live From Comic-Con (special)
*Friday, July 21*
Netflix:Last Chance U (season premiere)
Amazon:Niko and the Sword of Light (series premiere)
Netflix:Ozark (series premiere)
Netflix:The Worst Witch (series premiere)
8 p.m.
ABC:Descendants 2 (movie)
10 p.m.
Disney:Raven’s Home (series premiere)
HBO:Vice Special Report: A World in Disarray (special)
*Saturday, July 22*
8 p.m.
Oxygen:Cold Justice (season premiere)
9 p.m.
CNN:Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies (season premiere)
Nickelodeon:The Dude Perfect Show (season premiere)
Spike TV:Gone: The Forgotten Women of Ohio (series premiere)
Oxygen:The Jury Speaks (series premiere)
*Sunday, July 23*
7 p.m.
Discovery:Great White Shark Serial Killer Lives (special)
8 p.m.
Discovery:Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White (special)
Nat Geo Wild:Shark vs. Predator (special)
Lifetime:Story of a Girl (movie)
PBS:Wild Alaska Live (special)
9 p.m.
Travel Channel:Top Secret Swimming Holes (season premiere)
9:10 p.m.
Discovery:Shark-Croc Showdown (special)
10 p.m.
HBO:Ballers (season premiere)
10:10 p.m.
Discovery:Devil Sharks (special)
10:30 p.m.
HBO:Insecure (season premiere)
11:10 p.m.
Discovery:Shark After Dark (season premiere)
