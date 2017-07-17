Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 17, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 17-July 23

Where to Be…

Catch panels and previews of your favorite TV shows at the 2017 edition of San Diego Comic-Con International, which kicks off with “Preview Night” on Wednesday and continues Thursday through Sunday.

What to Watch…

*Monday, July 17*

Acorn TV:Midsomer Murders (midseason premiere)

9 p.m.

MTV: Teen Mom 2 (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ID:The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead (season premiere)

AMC: Loaded (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Viceland:Last Chance High (series premiere)

*Tuesday, July 18*

Netflix:Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say (special)

Netflix:Ari Shaffir: Double Negative (special)

8 p.m.

PBS:Weekend in Havana (special)

9 p.m.

PBS:Rare: Creatures of the Photo Ark (series premiere)

MTV:The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 (season premiere)

10 p.m.

BET:Being Mary Jane (midseason premiere)

Bravo:A Night With My Ex (series premiere)

USA:Shooter (season premiere)

*Thursday, July 20*

8 p.m.

ESPN:30 for 30: George Best: All By Himself (movie)

9 p.m.

HGTV:Flip or Flop Atlanta (series premiere)

WE tv:Growing Up Hip Hop (season premiere)

11 p.m.

HGTV:Desert Flippers (season premiere)

Syfy:Live From Comic-Con (special)

*Friday, July 21*

Netflix:Last Chance U (season premiere)

Amazon:Niko and the Sword of Light (series premiere)

Netflix:Ozark (series premiere)

Netflix:The Worst Witch (series premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC:Descendants 2 (movie)

10 p.m.

Disney:Raven’s Home (series premiere)

HBO:Vice Special Report: A World in Disarray (special)

*Saturday, July 22*

8 p.m.

Oxygen:Cold Justice (season premiere)

9 p.m.

CNN:Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies (season premiere)

Nickelodeon:The Dude Perfect Show (season premiere)

Spike TV:Gone: The Forgotten Women of Ohio (series premiere)

Oxygen:The Jury Speaks (series premiere)

*Sunday, July 23*

7 p.m.

Discovery:Great White Shark Serial Killer Lives (special)

8 p.m.

Discovery:Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White (special)

Nat Geo Wild:Shark vs. Predator (special)

Lifetime:Story of a Girl (movie)

PBS:Wild Alaska Live (special)

9 p.m.

Travel Channel:Top Secret Swimming Holes (season premiere)

9:10 p.m.

Discovery:Shark-Croc Showdown (special)

10 p.m.

HBO:Ballers (season premiere)

10:10 p.m.

Discovery:Devil Sharks (special)

10:30 p.m.

HBO:Insecure (season premiere)

11:10 p.m.

Discovery:Shark After Dark (season premiere)