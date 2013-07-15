Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 15-21

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of July 15-21.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

San DiegoComic-Con

It may look like San Diego was transported to an alternate reality with the horde of superheroes and villains roaming the streets, but it’s just Comic-Con, to be held July 18-21. Warner Bros. makes a big showing with 17 series-including Arrow, Big Bang Theory and The Following, as well as new series The Tomorrow People and The Originals-in its 2,400-square foot booth, while ABC hopes a legion of Joss Whedon fans swarm to discuss his anticipated new show, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. MTV joins the mix with its supernatural Teen Wolf and the introduction of MTV Comics’ first graphic novel. AMC brings back its Walking Dead Escape, a zombie obstacle course that will be open on Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. where “survivors can climb, crawl and slide as part of the adventure and to also avoid confrontation by hordes of Walkers.”

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, Calif.

Click here for more information.

65thPrimetime Emmy Nominations Announcement

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences gives Emmy nominees the best kind of wake-up call when House of Cards’ Kate Mara and Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul announce the nominations for the 65th Annual Emmy Awards early on Thursday.

When: Thursday, 5:35 a.m. PT

Click here to access the live stream.

What to Watch…

* Monday, July 15 *

8 p.m.





CW: The iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party

ESPN:MLB Home Run Derby

* Tuesday, July 16 *

8 p.m.

Fox:84th MLB All-Star Game



CW: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (series premiere)

Style: Giuliana & Bill (season premiere)

9 p.m.

CW: Perfect Score (series premiere)

USA: Covert Affairs (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Lifetime:Catering Wars (series premiere)

USA: Suits (season premiere)

* Wednesday, July 17 *

9 p.m.ESPN:ESPY Awards



GAC: Celebrity Motor Homes (season premiere)

TLC: Here Comes Honey Boo Boo (season premiere)

The Weather Channel: Coast Guard Alaska (season premiere)

10 p.m.

PBS: Nazi Mega Weapons (series premiere)

TLC: WeddingIsland(series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

TBS: Deal With It (series premiere)

* Thursday, July 18 *

8 p.m.

Style: XOXOBetsey Johnson (season finale)

9 p.m.

A&E: Intervention (series finale)

Lifetime: Project Runway (season premiere)

10 p.m.

History: Swamp People (season finale)

WE tv: House of Curves (season finale)

* Friday, July 19 *

10 p.m.

Animal Planet: Treehouse Masters (season finale)

* Saturday, July 20 *

9 p.m.

BIO: Celebrity Ghost Stories (season finale)



WE tv: Pregnant & Dating (season finale)

* Sunday, July 21 *

8 p.m.

Nat Geo Wild: Fight for Life (series premiere)

8:30 p.m.

Travel Channel: Insane Coaster Wars: World Domination (season finale)

9 p.m.

Style: City Girl Diaries (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet: Top Hooker (season finale)

HGTV: Brother vs. Brother (series premiere)

Spike: Tattoo Rescue (series premiere)