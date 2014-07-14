Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 14, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 14- July 20, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour

The Television Critics Association’s summer Press Tour kicks off its week of broadcast-focused panels on Monday with NBC’s entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt celebrating a No. 1 season, followed by a poolside screening of cable sibling Syfy’s Sharknado 2. ABC follows on Tuesday with an executive session from Paul Lee, a look into hot fall shows How to Get Away With Murder from Shonda Rhimes and Black-ish plus a party in the Beverly Hilton’s Stardust Penthouse. CBS, along with The CW and pay-cabler Showtime, will hold court Thursday and Friday. Fox, still missing an entertainment president, begins the next week of panels on Sunday. Saturday night Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Terry Crews will host the TCA Awards, where Breaking Bad will try to protect its title of Program of the Year.

Where: Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, Calif.

What to Watch…

* Monday, July 14 *

8:30 p.m.

CW:Backpackers (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Fox: 24: Live Another Day (season finale)

NatGeo: Brain Games (season premiere)

9:30

CW:Seed (series premiere)

10 p.m.

NatGeo:Going Deep with David Rees (series premiere)

* Tuesday, July 15 *

9:00 p.m.

El Rey: Matador (series premiere)

Travel: Underground BBQ Challenge (series premiere)

10 p.m.

AMC:The Walking Dead: Walker University (special)

NBC:The Night Shift (season finale)

FYI:B.O.R.N. To Style (series premiere)

* Wednesday, July 16 *

9 p.m.

WeTV:The Divide (series premiere)

ESPN: The ESPY Awards

10 p.m.

MTV:Teen Mom 2 (season premiere)

VH1:Make or Break: The Linda Perry Project (series premiere)

* Thursday, July 17 *

9 p.m.

Bravo:Don’t Be Tardy… (season premiere)

USA:Rush (series premiere)

VH1:Dating Naked (series premiere)

10 p.m.

FX:Married (series premiere)

USA: Satisfaction (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

FX: You’re The Worst (series premiere)

VH1: LeAnn and Eddie (series premiere)

* Sunday, July 20 *

10 p.m.

American Heroes:Gunslingers (series premiere)

Lifetime: The Lottery (series premiere)