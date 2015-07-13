Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 13, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 13-July 19

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

Orange Is the New Black’s Uzo Aduba and So You Think You Can Dance’s Cat Deeley will announce the nominees for the 67th Emmy Awards on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the nominations can be found at Emmys.com.

What to Watch…

*Monday, July 13*

9 p.m.

Discovery: Cuban Chrome (series premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC: Running Wild with Bear Grylls (season premiere)

*Tuesday, July 14*

9 p.m.

National Geographic: Mission Pluto (special)

DIY: The Treehouse Guys (series premiere)

10 p.m.

LMN: Escaping Polygamy (series premiere)

Discovery: Land Rush (series premiere)

TLC: My Giant Life (series premiere)

FYI: We’re Moving In (series premiere)

*Wednesday, July 15*

8 p.m.

ABC: The ESPYS (special)

9 p.m.

TV One: Hollywood Divas (season premiere)

TLC: Leah Remini: It’s All Relative (season premiere)

Fox: Bullseye (finale)

9:30 p.m.

A&E: Wahlburgers (season premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E: Donnie Loves Jenny (season premiere)

TLC: I Am Jazz (series premiere)

TV Land: The Jim Gaffigan Show (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

TV Land: Impastor (series premiere)

A&E: Lachey’s Bar (series premiere)

11 p.m.

TV Land: The Exes (season premiere)

*Thursday, July 16*

8 p.m.

GSN: The Chase (season premiere)

9 p.m.

GSN: Chain Reaction (season premiere)

DLC: Conjoined Twins: Miracle Separation (special)

10 p.m.

FX: Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll (series premiere)

WE tv: Cutting It: In the ATL (finale)

10:30 p.m.

FX: Married (season premiere)

11 p.m.

Syfy: Geeks Who Drink (series premiere)

11:30 p.m.

Syfy: Reactor (series premiere)

*Friday, July 17*

12:01 a.m.

Netflix: BoJack Horseman (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery: Treasure Quest: Snake Island (series premiere)

*Saturday, July 18*

8 p.m.

Hallmark: Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove (season premiere)

9 p.m.

CMT: Dog and Beth: On the Hunt (season premiere)

AMC: Hell on Wheels (season premiere)

Discovery: MythBusters (season premiere)

*Sunday, July 19*

8 p.m.

Animal Planet: North Woods Law (season premiere)

NBC: Welcome to Sweden (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Smithsonian: Incredible Flying Jet Packs (special)

Spike TV: Tut (series premiere)

National Geographic: Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

Fox: Golan the Insatiable (finale)

10 p.m.

American Heroes: Gunslingers (season premiere)