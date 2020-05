Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 11, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 11-July 17

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, July 11*

8 p.m.

Food Network:Cupcake Wars (special)

9 p.m.

BBC America:Chris Harris on Cars (series premiere)

Discovery:Misfit Garage (season premiere)

VH1:VH1’s Hip Hop Honors (special)

10 p.m.

Cooking Channel:Food’s Greatest Hits (series premiere)

AMC:The Making of the Mob: Chicago (season premiere)

AHC:Nazi Secret Files (series premiere)

DIY:Yard Crashers (season premiere)

*Tuesday, July 12*

Hulu:Difficult People (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Oxygen:Sisterhood of Hip Hop (season premiere)

*Wednesday, July 13*

8 p.m.

ABC:The 2016 ESPYS (special)

Smithsonian:Hunting the Hammerhead (special)

The CW:Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Lifetime:Little Women: LA (season premiere)

USA:Suits (season premiere)

10 p.m.

SundanceTV:The A Word (series premiere)

Bravo:Flipping Out (season premiere)

Lifetime:Little Women: Atlanta (season premiere)

USA:Mr. Robot (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

A&E:Black and White (series premiere)

*Thursday, July 14*

Seeso:HarmonQuest (series premiere)

9 p.m.

ESPN:Doc & Darryl (movie)

10 p.m.

truTV:Impractical Jokers (season premiere)

11 p.m.

truTV:Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes (series premiere)

*Friday, July 15*

Hulu:East Los High (season premiere)

Amazon:Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street (season premiere)

Netflix:Stranger Things (series premiere)

Netflix:Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru (movie)

*Saturday, July 16*

8 p.m.

Animal Planet:Dr. Dee: Alaska Vet (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Hallmark:A Perfect Christmas (movie)

*Sunday, July 17*

8 p.m.

Nickelodeon:Kids’ Choice Sports 2016 (special)

9 p.m.

VH1:Basketball Wives (season premiere)

Fusion:Democracy Handbook with Bassem Youssef (series premiere)

Smithsonian:Hell Below (series premiere)

Starz:Power (season premiere)

TLC:My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding (season premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO:Ballers (season premiere)

VH1:VH1 Live! (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

VH1:Shaunie’s Home Court (series premiere)

HBO:Vice Principals (series premiere)

11 p.m.

Travel Channel:Life’s a Beach (series premiere)