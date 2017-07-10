Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 10, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 10-July 16

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, July 10*

Acorn TV:Penelope Keith’s Hidden Villages (season premiere)

8 p.m.

Food Network:Dessert Games (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Bravo:The Real Housewives of Orange County (season premiere)

Food Network:Texas Cake House (series premiere)

TNT:Will (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Destination America:Ghosts of Shepherdstown (season premiere)

TLC:Kate Plus 8 (season premiere)

Bravo:Sweet Home Oklahoma (season premiere)

11:30 p.m.

Viceland:Funny How? (series premiere)

*Tuesday, July 11*

7:30 p.m.

Fox: MLB All-Star Game (special)

8 p.m.

Freeform:The Fosters (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Freeform:The Bold Type (series premiere)

Bounce TV:In the Cut (season premiere)

TLC:Outdaughtered (season premiere)

10 p.m.

truTV:Adam Ruins Everything (season premiere)

History:American Ripper (series premiere)

Fuse:Fluffy’s Food Adventures (season premiere)

Velocity:Iron Resurrection (season premiere)

FYI:A Question of Love (series premiere)

TLC:Rattled (season premiere)

DIY:Rustic Renovation (series premiere)

CMT:Still the King (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Fuse:The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow (series premiere)

truTV:You Can Do Better (season premiere)

*Wednesday, July 12*

8 p.m.

ABC: 2017 ESPYS (special)

9 p.m.

DIY:Amazing Space (series premiere)

PBS:Nature’s Great Race (series premiere)

CBS:Salvation (series premiere)

USA:Suits (season premiere)

10 p.m.

truTV:I’m Sorry (series premiere)

Bravo:Odd Mom Out (season premiere)

11 p.m.

HGTV:Listed Sisters (season premiere)

*Thursday, July 13*

Seeso:Flulanthropy (special)

8 p.m.

The CW:Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season premiere)

9 p.m.

The CW:Hooten & The Lady (series premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E:Akil the Fugitive Hunter (series premiere)

truTV:Impractical Jokers (season premiere)

11:30 p.m.

MTV:SafeWord (series premiere)

*Friday, July 14*

Netflix:Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (series premiere)

Netflix:Chasing Coral (movie)

Netflix:Friends From College (series premiere)

Netflix:To the Bone (movie)

*Saturday, July 15*

9 p.m.

Hallmark Channel:The Christmas Cure (movie)

9:30 p.m.

FYI:You Can’t Turn That Into a House (series premiere)

10 p.m.

DIY:The Vanilla Ice Project (season premiere)

*Sunday, July 16*

8 p.m.

Nickelodeon:Kids’ Choice Sports 2017 (special)

Bravo:Shahs of Sunset (season premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO:Game of Thrones (season premiere)

HMM:Home for Christmas Day (movie)

10 p.m.

PBS:Remember Me (series premiere)

FX:The Strain (season premiere)