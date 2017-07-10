Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 10, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from July 10-July 16
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, July 10*
Acorn TV:Penelope Keith’s Hidden Villages (season premiere)
8 p.m.
Food Network:Dessert Games (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Bravo:The Real Housewives of Orange County (season premiere)
Food Network:Texas Cake House (series premiere)
TNT:Will (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Destination America:Ghosts of Shepherdstown (season premiere)
TLC:Kate Plus 8 (season premiere)
Bravo:Sweet Home Oklahoma (season premiere)
11:30 p.m.
Viceland:Funny How? (series premiere)
*Tuesday, July 11*
7:30 p.m.
Fox: MLB All-Star Game (special)
8 p.m.
Freeform:The Fosters (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Freeform:The Bold Type (series premiere)
Bounce TV:In the Cut (season premiere)
TLC:Outdaughtered (season premiere)
10 p.m.
truTV:Adam Ruins Everything (season premiere)
History:American Ripper (series premiere)
Fuse:Fluffy’s Food Adventures (season premiere)
Velocity:Iron Resurrection (season premiere)
FYI:A Question of Love (series premiere)
TLC:Rattled (season premiere)
DIY:Rustic Renovation (series premiere)
CMT:Still the King (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
Fuse:The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow (series premiere)
truTV:You Can Do Better (season premiere)
*Wednesday, July 12*
8 p.m.
ABC: 2017 ESPYS (special)
9 p.m.
DIY:Amazing Space (series premiere)
PBS:Nature’s Great Race (series premiere)
CBS:Salvation (series premiere)
USA:Suits (season premiere)
10 p.m.
truTV:I’m Sorry (series premiere)
Bravo:Odd Mom Out (season premiere)
11 p.m.
HGTV:Listed Sisters (season premiere)
*Thursday, July 13*
Seeso:Flulanthropy (special)
8 p.m.
The CW:Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season premiere)
9 p.m.
The CW:Hooten & The Lady (series premiere)
10 p.m.
A&E:Akil the Fugitive Hunter (series premiere)
truTV:Impractical Jokers (season premiere)
11:30 p.m.
MTV:SafeWord (series premiere)
*Friday, July 14*
Netflix:Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (series premiere)
Netflix:Chasing Coral (movie)
Netflix:Friends From College (series premiere)
Netflix:To the Bone (movie)
*Saturday, July 15*
9 p.m.
Hallmark Channel:The Christmas Cure (movie)
9:30 p.m.
FYI:You Can’t Turn That Into a House (series premiere)
10 p.m.
DIY:The Vanilla Ice Project (season premiere)
*Sunday, July 16*
8 p.m.
Nickelodeon:Kids’ Choice Sports 2017 (special)
Bravo:Shahs of Sunset (season premiere)
9 p.m.
HBO:Game of Thrones (season premiere)
HMM:Home for Christmas Day (movie)
10 p.m.
PBS:Remember Me (series premiere)
FX:The Strain (season premiere)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.