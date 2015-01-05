Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of January 5, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Jan. 5- 11, 2015.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

2015 International Consumer Electronics Show

At CES, get the scoop on the newest technological advancements from one of the 3,000-plus exhibitions and hear from keynote speakers including Comcast CEO Neil Smit, Google president Margo Georgiadis and Fox Network Group COO Randy Freer.

When: Tuesday through Friday

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

Television Critics Associations’ Winter Press Tour

The TCA’s press tour kicks off with Saturday panels on AMC’s new series Better Call Saul and Comedy Central’s Colbert Report replacement, The Nightly Show. The CW kicks off the broadcast network presentations at the end of the week.

When: Tuesday through Sunday

Where: Langham Hotel, Pasadena

What to Watch…

* Monday, Jan. 5 *

8 p.m.

ABC: The Bachelor (season premiere)

PBS: Antiques Roadshow (season premiere)

* Tuesday, Jan. 6 *

8 p.m.

ABC:Marvel’s Agent Carter (series premiere)

Fox:MasterChef Junior (season premiere)

ABC Family:Pretty Little Liars (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC Family:Switched at Birth (season premiere)

Lifetime:Dance Moms (season premiere)

OWN:The Haves and Have Nots (season premiere)

Oxygen:Living Different (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Lifetime: Child Genius (series premiere)

Spike:Framework (series premiere)

A&E: Wild Transport (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

TBS: Cougar Town (season premiere)

11 p.m.

MTV: The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II (season premiere)

* Wednesday, Jan. 7 *

8 p.m.

Fox:American Idol (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Fox:Empire (series premiere)

CBS:People’s Choice Awards 2015 (special)

TLC:My 600-LB Life (season premiere)

OWN:Love Thy Neighbor (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Ovation: The Art Of (season premiere)

WE tv:SWV Reunited (season premiere)

VH1: Hindsight (series premiere)

A&E: Wahlburgers (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

A&E: Donnie Loves Jenny (series premiere)

* Thursday, Jan. 8 *

9 p.m.

Travel:Expedition Unknown (series premiere)

10 p.m.

FX:Archer (season premiere)

Sundance:Babylon (series premiere)

IFC:Portlandia (season premiere)

WE tv:Love Thy Sister (season premiere)

Animal Planet:Alaska: Battle on the Bay (series premiere)

* Friday, Jan. 9 *

8 p.m.

Fox:Glee (season premiere)

TNT:Cold Justice (season premiere)

9 p.m.

CMT:CMT’s Ultimate Kickoff Party (special)

WE tv:Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

CW:Masters of Illusion (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Cinemax: Banshee (season premiere)

WE tv:David Tutera’s CELEBrations (season premiere)

Animal Planet: Treehouse Masters (season premiere)

11 p.m.

IFC: Comedy Bang! Bang! (season premiere)

12 a.m.

Comedy Central: Robert Kelly: Live at the Village Underground (special)

* Saturday, Jan. 10 *

9 p.m.

Starz:The Missing (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

Adult Swim:Black Dynamite (special)

11 p.m.

TLC:All About Sex (series premiere)

* Sunday, Jan. 11 *

8 p.m.

NBC:72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards (special)

Animal Planet:Rocky Mountain Bounty Hunters (season premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO:Girls (season premiere)

Showtime:Shameless (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

HBO:Togetherness (series premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO:Looking (season premiere)

Showtime:House of Lies (season premiere)

TLC:My Husband’s Not Gay (special)

10:30 p.m.

Showtime:Episodes (season premiere)