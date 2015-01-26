Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of January 26, 2015
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Jan. 26- Feb. 1, 2015.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
Where to Be…
The Realscreen Summit
The Realscreen Summit begins a four-day-long market and conference in Washington D.C., focusing on unscripted content. A keynote conversation on change within the genre will include Ivana Kirkbride, head of unscripted, YouTube, which is planning to launch original series by the end of the year; Thom Beers, CEO, FremantleMedia North America; and Stephan Lambert, chairman, All3Media America. There will also be pitching sessions and 30-minute chats with buyers and executives.
When: Jan. 27- 30
Where: The Washington Hilton, Washington D.C.
What to Watch…
* Monday, Jan. 26 *
8 p.m.
CBS:The Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials 2015(special)
9 p.m.
HBO:Night Will Fall(premiere)
E!:Fashion Police: The 2015 SAG Awards(special)
VH1:Black Ink Crew(season premiere)
10 p.m.
BBCA: Mud, Sweat and Gears (series premiere)
Discovery:Fat N Furious: Rolling Thunder(season premiere)
* Tuesday, Jan. 27 *
8 p.m.
GSN:The Chase(season premiere)
10 p.m.
USA: Sirens (season premiere)
* Wednesday, Jan. 28 *
9 p.m.
CNN: Voices of Auschwitz(special)
10 p.m.
FX: The Americans (season premiere)
USA: Suits (season premiere)
* Thursday, Jan. 29 *
8 p.m.
NBC:The Biggest Loser(season finale)
10 p.m.
Pivot: Fortitude (series premiere)
NBC:Parenthood(series finale)
10:30 p.m.
Food:Duff Till Dawn(series premiere)
* Friday, Jan. 30 *
9 p.m.
PBS:Shakespeare Uncovered(season premiere)
TNT:Wake Up Call(season finale)
10 p.m.
Comedy Central: Key & Peele: Super Bowl Special (special)
* Saturday, Jan. 31 *
8 p.m.
Lifetime:Beautiful & Twisted(premiere)
9 p.m.
HBO: Mel Brooks Live at the Geffen (special)
* Sunday, Feb. 1 *
12 p.m.
Hallmark:Kitten Bowl II(special)
TLC: Toddler Bowl (special)
3 p.m.
Animal Planet:Puppy Bowl XI(special)
6 p.m.
Nat Geo Wild: Fish Bowl II (special)
6:30 p.m.
NBC: Super Bowl XLIX (special)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.