Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of January 26, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Jan. 26- Feb. 1, 2015.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be… 

The Realscreen Summit 

The Realscreen Summit begins a four-day-long market and conference in Washington D.C., focusing on unscripted content.  A keynote conversation on change within the genre will include Ivana Kirkbride, head of unscripted, YouTube, which is planning to launch original series by the end of the year; Thom Beers, CEO, FremantleMedia North America; and Stephan Lambert, chairman, All3Media America. There will also be pitching sessions and 30-minute chats with buyers and executives. 
When: Jan. 27- 30
Where: The Washington Hilton, Washington D.C.

What to Watch

* Monday, Jan. 26 *

8 p.m.
CBS:The Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials 2015(special)

9 p.m.
HBO:Night Will Fall(premiere)
E!:Fashion Police: The 2015 SAG Awards(special)
VH1:Black Ink Crew(season premiere)

10 p.m.
BBCA: Mud, Sweat and Gears (series premiere)
Discovery:Fat N Furious: Rolling Thunder(season premiere)

* Tuesday, Jan. 27 *

8 p.m.
GSN:The Chase(season premiere)

10 p.m.

USA: Sirens (season premiere)

* Wednesday, Jan. 28 *

9 p.m.
CNN: Voices of Auschwitz(special)

10 p.m.
FX: The Americans (season premiere)
USA: Suits (season premiere)

* Thursday, Jan. 29 *

8 p.m.
NBC:The Biggest Loser(season finale)

10 p.m.
Pivot: Fortitude (series premiere)
NBC:Parenthood(series finale)

10:30 p.m.
Food:Duff Till Dawn(series premiere)

* Friday, Jan. 30 *

9 p.m.
PBS:Shakespeare Uncovered(season premiere)
TNT:Wake Up Call(season finale)

10 p.m.
Comedy Central: Key & Peele: Super Bowl Special (special)

* Saturday, Jan. 31 *

8 p.m.
Lifetime:Beautiful & Twisted(premiere)

9 p.m.
HBO: Mel Brooks Live at the Geffen (special)

* Sunday, Feb. 1  *

12 p.m.
Hallmark:Kitten Bowl II(special)
TLC: Toddler Bowl (special)

3 p.m.
Animal Planet:Puppy Bowl XI(special)

6 p.m.
Nat Geo Wild: Fish Bowl II (special)

6:30 p.m.
NBC: Super Bowl XLIX (special)