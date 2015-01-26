Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of January 26, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Jan. 26- Feb. 1, 2015.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

The Realscreen Summit

The Realscreen Summit begins a four-day-long market and conference in Washington D.C., focusing on unscripted content. A keynote conversation on change within the genre will include Ivana Kirkbride, head of unscripted, YouTube, which is planning to launch original series by the end of the year; Thom Beers, CEO, FremantleMedia North America; and Stephan Lambert, chairman, All3Media America. There will also be pitching sessions and 30-minute chats with buyers and executives.

When: Jan. 27- 30

Where: The Washington Hilton, Washington D.C.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Jan. 26 *

8 p.m.

CBS:The Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials 2015(special)

9 p.m.

HBO:Night Will Fall(premiere)

E!:Fashion Police: The 2015 SAG Awards(special)

VH1:Black Ink Crew(season premiere)

10 p.m.

BBCA: Mud, Sweat and Gears (series premiere)

Discovery:Fat N Furious: Rolling Thunder(season premiere)

* Tuesday, Jan. 27 *

8 p.m.

GSN:The Chase(season premiere)

10 p.m.

USA: Sirens (season premiere)

* Wednesday, Jan. 28 *

9 p.m.

CNN: Voices of Auschwitz(special)

10 p.m.

FX: The Americans (season premiere)

USA: Suits (season premiere)

* Thursday, Jan. 29 *

8 p.m.

NBC:The Biggest Loser(season finale)

10 p.m.

Pivot: Fortitude (series premiere)

NBC:Parenthood(series finale)

10:30 p.m.

Food:Duff Till Dawn(series premiere)

* Friday, Jan. 30 *

9 p.m.

PBS:Shakespeare Uncovered(season premiere)

TNT:Wake Up Call(season finale)

10 p.m.

Comedy Central: Key & Peele: Super Bowl Special (special)

* Saturday, Jan. 31 *

8 p.m.

Lifetime:Beautiful & Twisted(premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO: Mel Brooks Live at the Geffen (special)

* Sunday, Feb. 1 *

12 p.m.

Hallmark:Kitten Bowl II(special)

TLC: Toddler Bowl (special)

3 p.m.

Animal Planet:Puppy Bowl XI(special)

6 p.m.

Nat Geo Wild: Fish Bowl II (special)

6:30 p.m.

NBC: Super Bowl XLIX (special)