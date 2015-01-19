Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of January 19, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Jan. 19- 25, 2015.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

NATPE 2015

NATPE kicks off its annual three-day long market and conference connecting buyers and sellers of video content. This year’s theme is “Content Without Borders.” Hear from speakers like Netflix chief Ted Sarandos and ITV Studios president Orly Adelson or browse the 280-plus exhibitions. B&C editor-in-chief Melissa Grego will moderate a discussion between Bunim-Murray chairman Jonathan Murray and Endemol Shine Group Co-CEO Cris Abrego on Wednesday. Sarandos, Murrary, Linda Bell Blue, Jay Leno, Gustavo Cisneros and Adriana Cisneros will be honored at Wednesday’s 12th Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award reception sponsored by B&C.

Where: The Fontainebleau Resort, Miami

When: Jan. 20-22

What to Watch…

* Monday, Jan. 19 *

8 p.m.

ABC Family:The Fosters(season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC Family:Chasing Life(season premiere)

ID:Vanity Fair Confidential(series premiere)

Nat Geo:Brain Games(season premiere)

Travel:Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern(season finale)

11:30 p.m.

Comedy Central: The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore (series premiere)

12 a.m.

Adult Swim:The Venture Bros.(special)

* Tuesday, Jan. 20 *

9 p.m.

Various:State of the Union Address(special)

10 p.m.

FX: Justified (season premiere)

Esquire:The Short Game(series premiere)

* Wednesday, Jan. 21 *

9 p.m.

Discovery:Dual Survival(season premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo: Best New Restaurant (series premiere)

Discovery Life: The Mistress (series premiere)

Science:All-American Makers(series premiere)

FX:American Horror Story(season finale)

* Thursday, Jan. 22 *

8 p.m.

ABC:The Taste(season finale)

9 p.m.

Fox:Backstrom (series premiere)

CNN:Morgan Spurlock Inside Man(season premiere)

Discovery Life:World’s Worst Mom(series premiere)

NBC:Bad Judge(series finale)

9:30 p.m.

NBC:A to Z (series finale)

10 p.m.

BBCA: Million Dollar Critic (series premiere)

A&E:Nightwatch(series premiere)

12 a.m.

FXX: Lucas Bros. Moving Co. (season premiere)

12:15 a.m.

FXX:Stone Quackers(series premiere)

12:30 a.m.

Comedy Central:This Is Not Happening(series premiere)

* Friday, Jan. 23 *

3:01 a.m.

Netflix:Iliza Shlesinger: Freezing Hot(special)

9 p.m.

TBS:King of the Nerds(season premiere)

Lifetime: Bring It! (season premiere)

TLC:Love, Lust or Run(series premiere)

10 p.m.

Lifetime: Preachers’ Daughters (season premiere)

12 a.m.

Comedy Central: Kyle Kinane: I Liked His Old Stuff Better (special)

* Saturday, Jan. 24 *

7 p.m.

VH1: Storytellers (season premiere)

8 p.m.

Lifetime:With This Ring(premiere)

9 p.m.

Starz: Black Sails (season premiere)

* Sunday, Jan. 25 *

8 p.m.

NBC:63rd Annual Miss Universe Pageant(special)

TNT/TBS:21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards(special)

9 p.m.

History:Sons of Liberty(premiere)