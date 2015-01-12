Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of January 12, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Jan. 12- 18, 2015.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Television Critics Associations’ Winter Press Tour

CBS kicks off the second half of the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour with a panel on the upcoming Late Late Show With James Corden. There will also be exec sessions with Nina Tassler and Showtime’s David Nevins. Following TCA Day on Tuesday, the rest of the broadcast nets fill out the week with FX wrapping up the event on Sunday.

When: Monday through Sunday

Where: Langham Hotel, Pasadena

What to Watch…

* Monday, Jan. 12 *

8:30 p.m.

BBCA:Top Gear(special)

10 p.m.

MTV:Eye Candy(series premiere)

Bravo: Friends to Lovers? (series premiere)

TNT: Major Crimes (season finale)

* Tuesday, Jan. 13 *

8 p.m.

NBC:Parks and Recreation(season premiere)

PBS:Genealogy Roadshow(season premiere)

9 p.m.

Syfy:Face Off(season premiere)

FYI:Married at First Year: The First Year(series premiere)

AXS:Discovering Lucy Angel(season premiere)

History: The Curse of Oak Island (season finale)

Travel: Hotel Impossible (season finale)

10 p.m.

CNBC: Restaurant Startup (season premiere)

Discovery:Big Giant Swords(series premiere)

Syfy:Troy: Street Magic(series premiere)

WGN: Wrestling With Death (series premiere)

TLC:My Big Fat Fabulous Life(series premiere)

FYI:Mikie Saves the Date(series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central: Kroll Show (season premiere)

* Wednesday, Jan. 14 *

7 p.m.

ESPN:Snoop & Son: A Dad’s Dream(series premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC Family:Melissa & Joey(season premiere)

Pop: Rock This Boat (series premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ABC Family:Baby Daddy(season premiere)

9 p.m.

Pop:The Story Behind(series premiere)

10 p.m.

FX: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season premiere)

ID:Web of Lies(season premiere)

Comedy Central: Workaholics (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central: Broad City (season premiere)

FXX: Man Seeking Woman (series premiere)

* Thursday, Jan. 15 *

8 p.m.

CW:The World Dog Awards(special)

9 p.m.

A&E:20th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards(special)

10 p.m.

Discovery Life:50 Ways to Kill Your Mother(season premiere)

ID:Breaking Point(series premiere)

* Friday, Jan. 16 *

3:01 a.m.

Netflix:The Fall(season premiere)

8 p.m.

Fox:World’s Funniest Fails(series premiere)

9 p.m.

Syfy:12 Monkeys(series premiere)

Discovery Life: Outrageous Births: Tales From the Crib (series premiere)

Destination America:Impact Wrestling(season premiere)

10 p.m.

Syfy: Helix (season premiere)

12 a.m.

Comedy Central: Ari Shaffir: Paid Regular (special)

* Saturday, Jan. 17 *

8 p.m.

Lifetime:Whitney(premiere)

GAC:Smartest Animals in America(special)

9 p.m.

BBCA: The Musketeers (season premiere)

Discovery Life:Body Bizarre(series premiere)

CMT: My Big Redneck Family (season premiere)

Reelz:Beverly Hills Pawn(season premiere)

10 p.m.

FYI: Late Nite Chef Fight (season finale)

* Sunday, Jan. 18 *

10 p.m.

PBS:Grantchester(series premiere)

MTV:Nicki Minaj: My Time Again(special)

E!:Christina Milian Turned Up(season premiere)