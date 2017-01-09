Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Jan. 9, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Jan. 9-Jan. 15
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
The Paley Center for Media will host a season 2 premiere and conversation of WGN America’s Outsiders on Tuesday in Los Angeles, as well as a Paley Media Council CES 2017 Review on Thursday in New York.
What to Watch…
*Monday, January 9*
7 p.m.
Ovation:The Artful Detective (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Food Network:Texas Cake House (special)
10 p.m.
DIY:Maine Cabin Masters (series premiere)
*Tuesday, January 10*
Netflix:Jim Gaffigan: Cinco (special)
9 p.m.
BET:Being Mary Jane (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Viceland:Noisey (season premiere)
FX:Taboo (series premiere)
*Wednesday, January 11*
8 p.m.
Pop:Schitt’s Creek (season premiere)
9 p.m.
MTV:Are You the One? (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Bravo:Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (season premiere)
Science:Street Science (series premiere)
Comedy Central:Workaholics (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
TBS:Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (season premiere)
Comedy Central:Jeff & Some Aliens (series premiere)
*Thursday, January 12*
Seeso:Fancy Boy (series premiere)
Crackle:Mad Families (movie)
Seeso:The UCB Show (season premiere)
Seeso:Wham Bam Thank You Ma’am (series premiere)
8 p.m.
E!:Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Fox:My Kitchen Rules (series premiere)
10 p.m.
USA:Colony (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
Spike TV:Caraoke Showdown (series premiere)
*Friday, January 13*
Amazon: Sneaky Pete (series premiere)
Netflix:Clinical (movie)
Netflix:Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Lifetime:Bring It! (season premiere)
PBS:Great Performances: Bel Canto The Opera (special)
10 p.m.
Lifetime:The Rap Game (season premiere)
Discovery:The Wheel (series premiere)
*Saturday, January 14*
9 p.m.
Hallmark:A Royal Winter (movie)
10 p.m.
Centric:Queen Boss (series premiere)
*Sunday, January 15*
8 p.m.
Nat Geo:Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures (special)
9 p.m.
History:The 44th President: In His Own Words (special)
Bravo:First Family of Hip Hop (series premiere)
Showtime:Homeland (season premiere)
Nat Geo:Obama: The Price of Hope (special)
ID:Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence (series premiere)
PBS:Victoria (series premiere)
HBO:The Young Pope (series premiere)
Correction: An earlier version had incorrectly stated Viceland's 'Hate Thy Neighbor' premiered Jan. 9. It will premiere Jan. 23.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.