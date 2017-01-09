Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Jan. 9, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Jan. 9-Jan. 15

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The Paley Center for Media will host a season 2 premiere and conversation of WGN America’s Outsiders on Tuesday in Los Angeles, as well as a Paley Media Council CES 2017 Review on Thursday in New York.

What to Watch…

*Monday, January 9*

7 p.m.

Ovation:The Artful Detective (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Food Network:Texas Cake House (special)

10 p.m.

DIY:Maine Cabin Masters (series premiere)

*Tuesday, January 10*

Netflix:Jim Gaffigan: Cinco (special)

9 p.m.

BET:Being Mary Jane (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Viceland:Noisey (season premiere)

FX:Taboo (series premiere)

*Wednesday, January 11*

8 p.m.

Pop:Schitt’s Creek (season premiere)

9 p.m.

MTV:Are You the One? (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo:Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (season premiere)

Science:Street Science (series premiere)

Comedy Central:Workaholics (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

TBS:Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (season premiere)

Comedy Central:Jeff & Some Aliens (series premiere)

*Thursday, January 12*

Seeso:Fancy Boy (series premiere)

Crackle:Mad Families (movie)

Seeso:The UCB Show (season premiere)

Seeso:Wham Bam Thank You Ma’am (series premiere)

8 p.m.

E!:Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Fox:My Kitchen Rules (series premiere)

10 p.m.

USA:Colony (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Spike TV:Caraoke Showdown (series premiere)

*Friday, January 13*

Amazon: Sneaky Pete (series premiere)

Netflix:Clinical (movie)

Netflix:Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Lifetime:Bring It! (season premiere)

PBS:Great Performances: Bel Canto The Opera (special)

10 p.m.

Lifetime:The Rap Game (season premiere)

Discovery:The Wheel (series premiere)

*Saturday, January 14*

9 p.m.

Hallmark:A Royal Winter (movie)

10 p.m.

Centric:Queen Boss (series premiere)

*Sunday, January 15*

8 p.m.

Nat Geo:Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures (special)

9 p.m.

History:The 44th President: In His Own Words (special)

Bravo:First Family of Hip Hop (series premiere)

Showtime:Homeland (season premiere)

Nat Geo:Obama: The Price of Hope (special)

ID:Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence (series premiere)

PBS:Victoria (series premiere)

HBO:The Young Pope (series premiere)

Correction: An earlier version had incorrectly stated Viceland's 'Hate Thy Neighbor' premiered Jan. 9. It will premiere Jan. 23.