Where To Be, What To Watch: Week of Jan. 6, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Jan. 6- Jan. 12, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Winter TCA

The Television Critics Association's Winter Press Tour kicks off with its cable portion this week in southern California, beginning with a screening of HBO's upcoming Damon Lindelof series Leftovers. CNN topper Jeff Zucker, who has hinted that "major" changes are coming, marks his one-year anniversary atop the cable news network with his first TCA executive session. New nets El Rey, Pivot, Revolt and Al Jazeera America will also present. CNN and Turner Broadcasting, Discovery, Hallmark and National Geographic will all host parties. When: Wednesday through Sunday

Where: The Langham, Pasadena, Calif.

Golden Globe Awards

NBC alums Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return to host the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards. The funny ladies first hosted the kudosfest in 2013, helping to drive show to a six-year ratings high. Rookie shows dominate the Globe’s nomination pack with Showtime’s Masters of Sex, Netflix’s House of Cards and Fox's Brooklyn Nine-Nine up for best drama and comedy series, respectively.

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Where: NBC

2014 Consumer Electronics Show

CES begins this week in Las Vegas. Find out what products the world’s leading tech companies are working on and listen to industry heavyweights such as Facebook’s Carolyn Everson, Twitter’s Dick Costolo, and Publicis Groupe’s Maurice Lévy.

When: Tuesday through Friday

Where: Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center, Las Vegas

What to Watch…

* Monday, Jan. 6 *

8 p.m.

ABC:The Bachelor (season premiere)

PBS:Antiques Roadshow (season premiere)

9 p.m.

CBS:Hostages (season finale)

Food:Rachael vs. Guy Celebrity Cook-Off (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Univision:Qué Pobres Tan Ricos (season premiere)

Food:Mystery Diners (season premiere)

* Tuesday, Jan. 7 *

7 p.m.

Golf:Golf Channel Academy (season premiere)

8 p.m.

ID:Ice Cold Killers (season premiere)

Oxygen:Bad Girls All Star Battle (season premiere)

9 p.m.

CBS:Intelligence (series premiere)

History:Counting Cars (season premiere)

ID:Redrum (season premiere)

TNT:Boston’s Finest (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

A&E:Storage Wars Texas (season finale)

10 p.m.

ABC:Killer Women (series premiere)

BET:Being Mary Jane (series premiere)

Bravo:100 Days of Summer (series premiere)

FX:Justified (season premiere)

History:American Restoration (season premiere)

NatGeo:The Legend of Mick Dodge (series premiere)

TBS:Cougar Town (season premiere)

TLC:Escaping the Prophet (series premiere)

TNT:Marshal Law: Texas (season finale)

11 p.m.

HGTV:Beat the House (series premiere)

* Wednesday, Jan. 8 *

7 p.m.

Golf:School of Golf (season premiere)

8 p.m.

GSN:Mind of a Man (series premiere)

9 p.m.

PBS:NOVA (season premiere)

USA:Psych (season premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC:Chicago PD (series premiere)

PBS:Chasing Shackleton (series premiere)

ID:Web of Lies (season premiere)

Showtime:60 Minutes Sports (season premiere)

Travel:Mega RV Countdown (series premiere)

* Thursday, Jan. 9 *

9 p.m.

Lifetime:Project Runway All Stars (season finale)

10 p.m.

Bio:You Gotta Eat Here! (season premiere)

History:Appalachian Outlaws (series premiere)

IFC:The Spoils of Babylon (season premiere)

A&E:Rodeo Girls (season finale)

* Friday, Jan. 10 *

9 p.m.

PBS:Live From Lincoln Center (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

Fox:Enlisted (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet:Treehouse Masters (season premiere)

Cinemax:Banshee (season premiere)

Spike:10 Million Dollar Bigfoot Bounty (series premiere)

Syfy:Helix (series premiere)

* Saturday, Jan. 11 *

9 p.m.

ID:Deadly Sins (season premiere)

Hallmark:When Calls the Heart (series premiere)

* Sunday, Jan. 12 *

8 p.m.

Animal Planet:The Beaver Brothers (series premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO:True Detective (series premiere)

ID:Unusual Suspects (season premiere)

Oxygen:Snapped (season premiere)

Showtime:Shameless (season premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO:Girls (season premiere)

Showtime:House of Lies (season premiere)

TLC:90 Day Fiancé (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Showtime:Episodes (season premiere)