Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Jan. 4, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Jan. 4-Jan. 10

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, Jan. 4*

8 p.m.

PBS: Antiques Roadshow (season premiere)

ABC: The Bachelor (season premiere)

Food Network: Kids Baking Championship (season premiere)

Fox: Superhuman (special)

NBC: Superstore (series premiere)

8:30 p.m.

NBC: Telenovela (series premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC: The Biggest Loser (season premiere)

VH1: The Breaks (movie)

DIY: Kitchen Crashers (season premiere)

ID: Vanity Fair Confidential (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC: Bachelor Live (series premiere)

Discovery: Diesel Brothers (series premiere)

MTV: Teen Mom OG (season premiere)

*Tuesday, Jan. 5*

8 p.m.

PBS: Finding Your Roots (season premiere)

NBC: Hollywood Game Night (season premiere)

Fox: New Girl (season premiere)

9 p.m.

DIY: Building Alaska (season premiere)

OWN: The Haves and the Have Nots (season premiere)

MTV: Teen Wolf (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery: Killing Fields (series premiere)

Lifetime: Pitch Slapped (series premiere)

MTV: The Shannara Chronicles (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

truTV: 10 Things (series premiere)

*Wednesday, Jan. 6*

8 p.m.

Fox: American Idol (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

CBS: Mike & Molly (season premiere)

9 p.m.

TLC: My 600-lb Life (season premiere)

CBS: People’s Choice Awards 2016 (special)

10 p.m.

ABC: American Crime (season premiere)

FXX: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season premiere)

CNBC: Restaurant Startup (season premiere)

TLC: Skin Tight (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

FXX: Man Seeking Woman (season premiere)

*Thursday, Jan. 7*

8 p.m.

ABC: Beyond the Tank (season premiere)

Lifetime: Child Genius: Battle of the Brightest (season premiere)

USA: WWE SmackDown (season premiere)

9 p.m.

UP: Bringing Up Bates (season premiere)

ABC: My Diet Is Better Than Yours (series premiere)

9:30 p.m.

CBS: Angel From Hell (series premiere)

10 p.m.

WE tv: Growing Up Hip Hop (series premiere)

Spike: Lip Sync Battle (season premiere)

NBC: Shades of Blue (series premiere)

IFC: Todd Margaret (season premiere)

*Friday, Jan. 8*

9 p.m.

OWN: Love Thy Neighbor (season premiere)

DIY: Texas Flip and Move (season premiere)

10 p.m.

WE tv: Ex Isle (series premiere)

*Saturday, Jan. 9*

8 p.m.

Lifetime: My Sweet Audrina (movie)

9 p.m.

Hallmark: My Life As a Doormat (movie)

DIY: Renovation Realities (season premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO: J. Cole Forest Hills Drive: Homecoming (movie)

*Sunday, Jan. 10*

7 p.m.

NBC: Golden Globe Arrivals Special (special)

8 p.m.

NBC: 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards (special)

9 p.m.

Showtime: Shameless (season premiere)

10 p.m.

History: Live to Tell (series premiere)