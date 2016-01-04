Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Jan. 4, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Jan. 4-Jan. 10
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, Jan. 4*
8 p.m.
PBS: Antiques Roadshow (season premiere)
ABC: The Bachelor (season premiere)
Food Network: Kids Baking Championship (season premiere)
Fox: Superhuman (special)
NBC: Superstore (series premiere)
8:30 p.m.
NBC: Telenovela (series premiere)
9 p.m.
NBC: The Biggest Loser (season premiere)
VH1: The Breaks (movie)
DIY: Kitchen Crashers (season premiere)
ID: Vanity Fair Confidential (season premiere)
10 p.m.
ABC: Bachelor Live (series premiere)
Discovery: Diesel Brothers (series premiere)
MTV: Teen Mom OG (season premiere)
*Tuesday, Jan. 5*
8 p.m.
PBS: Finding Your Roots (season premiere)
NBC: Hollywood Game Night (season premiere)
Fox: New Girl (season premiere)
9 p.m.
DIY: Building Alaska (season premiere)
OWN: The Haves and the Have Nots (season premiere)
MTV: Teen Wolf (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Discovery: Killing Fields (series premiere)
Lifetime: Pitch Slapped (series premiere)
MTV: The Shannara Chronicles (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
truTV: 10 Things (series premiere)
*Wednesday, Jan. 6*
8 p.m.
Fox: American Idol (season premiere)
8:30 p.m.
CBS: Mike & Molly (season premiere)
9 p.m.
TLC: My 600-lb Life (season premiere)
CBS: People’s Choice Awards 2016 (special)
10 p.m.
ABC: American Crime (season premiere)
FXX: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season premiere)
CNBC: Restaurant Startup (season premiere)
TLC: Skin Tight (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
FXX: Man Seeking Woman (season premiere)
*Thursday, Jan. 7*
8 p.m.
ABC: Beyond the Tank (season premiere)
Lifetime: Child Genius: Battle of the Brightest (season premiere)
USA: WWE SmackDown (season premiere)
9 p.m.
UP: Bringing Up Bates (season premiere)
ABC: My Diet Is Better Than Yours (series premiere)
9:30 p.m.
CBS: Angel From Hell (series premiere)
10 p.m.
WE tv: Growing Up Hip Hop (series premiere)
Spike: Lip Sync Battle (season premiere)
NBC: Shades of Blue (series premiere)
IFC: Todd Margaret (season premiere)
*Friday, Jan. 8*
9 p.m.
OWN: Love Thy Neighbor (season premiere)
DIY: Texas Flip and Move (season premiere)
10 p.m.
WE tv: Ex Isle (series premiere)
*Saturday, Jan. 9*
8 p.m.
Lifetime: My Sweet Audrina (movie)
9 p.m.
Hallmark: My Life As a Doormat (movie)
DIY: Renovation Realities (season premiere)
10 p.m.
HBO: J. Cole Forest Hills Drive: Homecoming (movie)
*Sunday, Jan. 10*
7 p.m.
NBC: Golden Globe Arrivals Special (special)
8 p.m.
NBC: 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards (special)
9 p.m.
Showtime: Shameless (season premiere)
10 p.m.
History: Live to Tell (series premiere)
