Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Jan. 30, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Jan. 30-Feb. 5

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, January 30*

7:30 p.m.

Cartoon Network:Adventure Time: Islands (series premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO:Becoming Warren Buffett (movie)

Midnight

Comedy Central:The Barstool Rundown: Live from Houston (special)

*Tuesday, January 31*

Netflix:Bill Burr: Walk Your Way Out (special)

8 p.m.

Freeform:The Fosters (season premiere)

TV One:The Game of Dating (series premiere)

CBS:Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2017 (special)

9 p.m.

LMN:24 to Life (season premiere)

Travel Channel:Bizarre Foods (season premiere)

Freeform:Switched at Birth (season premiere)

Esquire:Friday Night Tykes: Steel Country (season premiere)

10 p.m.

LMN:Babies Behind Bars (series premiere)

truTV:Hack My Life (season premiere)

*Wednesday, February 1*

8 p.m.

Fox:Showtime at the Apollo (special)

PBS:Spy in the Wild (series premiere)

BET:Madiba (series premiere)

9 p.m.

The CW:The 100 (season premiere)

10 p.m.

PBS:Aurora – Fire in the Sky (special)

truTV:The Carbonaro Effect (season premiere)

Syfy:The Expanse (season premiere)

BET:The Quad (series premiere)

*Thursday, February 2*

8:30 p.m.

NBC:Powerless (series premiere)

CBS:Superior Donuts (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet:A Groundhog Day Story (special)

CBS:Training Day (series premiere)

*Friday, February 3*

Netflix:Santa Clarita Diet (series premiere)

9 p.m.

PBS:Live From Lincoln Center: Mostly Mozart Festival (special)

11 p.m.

MTV2:World Star TV (series premiere)

11:30 p.m.

MTV2:ADD-TV (series premiere)

*Saturday, February 4*

10 p.m.

Destination America:Killing Bigfoot (series premiere)

*Sunday, February 5*

12 p.m.

Hallmark Channel:Kitten Bowl IV (special)

3 p.m.

Animal Planet:Puppy Bowl XIII (special)

10:30 p.m.

Fox:24: Legacy (series premiere)