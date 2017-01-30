Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Jan. 30, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Jan. 30-Feb. 5
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, January 30*
7:30 p.m.
Cartoon Network:Adventure Time: Islands (series premiere)
10 p.m.
HBO:Becoming Warren Buffett (movie)
Midnight
Comedy Central:The Barstool Rundown: Live from Houston (special)
*Tuesday, January 31*
Netflix:Bill Burr: Walk Your Way Out (special)
8 p.m.
Freeform:The Fosters (season premiere)
TV One:The Game of Dating (series premiere)
CBS:Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2017 (special)
9 p.m.
LMN:24 to Life (season premiere)
Travel Channel:Bizarre Foods (season premiere)
Freeform:Switched at Birth (season premiere)
Esquire:Friday Night Tykes: Steel Country (season premiere)
10 p.m.
LMN:Babies Behind Bars (series premiere)
truTV:Hack My Life (season premiere)
*Wednesday, February 1*
8 p.m.
Fox:Showtime at the Apollo (special)
PBS:Spy in the Wild (series premiere)
BET:Madiba (series premiere)
9 p.m.
The CW:The 100 (season premiere)
10 p.m.
PBS:Aurora – Fire in the Sky (special)
truTV:The Carbonaro Effect (season premiere)
Syfy:The Expanse (season premiere)
BET:The Quad (series premiere)
*Thursday, February 2*
8:30 p.m.
NBC:Powerless (series premiere)
CBS:Superior Donuts (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Animal Planet:A Groundhog Day Story (special)
CBS:Training Day (series premiere)
*Friday, February 3*
Netflix:Santa Clarita Diet (series premiere)
9 p.m.
PBS:Live From Lincoln Center: Mostly Mozart Festival (special)
11 p.m.
MTV2:World Star TV (series premiere)
11:30 p.m.
MTV2:ADD-TV (series premiere)
*Saturday, February 4*
10 p.m.
Destination America:Killing Bigfoot (series premiere)
*Sunday, February 5*
12 p.m.
Hallmark Channel:Kitten Bowl IV (special)
3 p.m.
Animal Planet:Puppy Bowl XIII (special)
10:30 p.m.
Fox:24: Legacy (series premiere)
