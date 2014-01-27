Where To Be, What To Watch: Week of Jan. 27. 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Jan. 27 - Feb. 2, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

NATPE 2014

Content creators and sellers will gather in Miami for the annual conference.

Attendees will gather at the Tartikoff Legacy Awards gala, in partnership with B&C/Multichannel News, hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Nancy O'Dell. Honorees include: Jon Feltheimer, CEO of Lionsgate; Simpsons executive producer James L. Brooks; Emilio Azcárraga Jean, president and CEO, Grupo Televisa; and executive and producer Lauren Zalaznick.

Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane will reunite in an interview with B&C editor-in-chief Melissa Grego. Contributing editor Paige Albiniak will moderate a panel featuring CTD's Hilary Estey McLoughlin; Debmar-Mercury's Ira Bernstein; Tribune's Sean Compton; Rentrak's Steven Walsh and RBC Capital Markets' David Bank about how station groups and syndie execs are reacting to changes in the field. For a full schedule of events, go to broadcastingcable.com/Jan28.

When: Monday through Wednesday

Where: Fountainebleau, Miami Beach, Fla.

Earnings Calls

On the heels of discontinuing its AnyPlay service and announcing plans to build an "iconic skyscraper" in Philly, Comcast will release the company's Q4 financial results, and Viacom, which recently launched integrated marketing unit Velocity, will also announce its earnings for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2013.

Comcast, Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

Viacom, Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

Football Fever

Advertisers’ favorite TV event of the year is almost here: Super Bowl XLVIII. Fox gets the honors for this year’s Bowl -- the first to be held in cold weather -- which pits the Seattle Seahawks against the Denver Broncos from possibly snowy New Jersey (but hey, at least no blackouts right?). Comedies Brooklyn Nine-Nine and New Girl get the plum post-Super Bowl slot.

When: Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: New York City

What to Watch…

* Monday, Jan. 27 *

8:30 p.m.

Disney XD:Kickin’ It (season finale)

9 p.m.

Fox:The Following (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Travel:Hotel Impossible (season premiere)

* Tuesday, Jan. 28 *

9 p.m.

Travel:Dangerous Grounds (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Reelz:The Capones (series premiere)

Travel:Border Rico (series premiere)

11 p.m.

HGTV:Beat the House (season finale)

* Wednesday, Jan. 29 *

10 p.m.

BBC America:Fleming: The Man who Would Be Bond (series premiere)

FX:American Horror Story: Coven (season finale)

* Friday, Jan. 31 *

7 p.m.

USA Network:NFL Characters Unite (premiere)

8 p.m.

CW:The Carrie Diaries (season finale)

* Sunday, Feb. 2 *

6:30 p.m.

Fox:Super Bowl XLVIII - Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks