Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Jan. 25, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Jan. 25-Jan. 31
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
The Paley Center for Media will host a conversation with Fox Television Group chairmen and CEOs Gary Newman and Dana Walden on Thursday in Los Angeles.
What to Watch…
*Monday, Jan. 25*
8 p.m.
Freeform:The Fosters (winter premiere)
8:30 p.m.
TBS:American Dad! (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Fox:Lucifer (series premiere)
Syfy:The Magicians (series premiere)
Freeform:Recovery Road (series premiere)
VH1:Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood (series premiere)
9:30 p.m.
VH1:K. Michelle: My Life (season premiere)
10 p.m.
BBC America:The Graham Norton Show (season premiere)
*Tuesday, Jan. 26*
8 p.m.
Animal Planet:Panda Republic (special)
9 p.m.
Travel:Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations (season premiere)
WGN:Outsiders (series premiere)
*Wednesday, Jan. 27*
8 p.m.
El Rey:Lucha Underground (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Lifetime:Little Women: Atlanta (series premiere)
Cooking Channel:Rev Run’s Sunday Suppers (season premiere)
USA:Suits (mid-season premiere)
Travel:Wild Things With Dominic Monaghan (season premiere)
*Thursday, Jan. 28*
8 p.m.
NBC:You, Me and the Apocalypse (series premiere)
9 p.m.
CMT:Party Down South (season premiere)
ABC:My Diet Is Better Than Yours (finale)
10 p.m.
CMT:Redneck Island: Battle at the Lake (season premiere)
*Friday, Jan. 29*
8 p.m.
The CW:The Vampire Diaries (season premiere)
NBC:Undateable (finale)
Fox:MasterChef (finale)
9 p.m.
PBS:American Masters: Mike Nichols (special)
The CW:The Originals (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Discovery:Deadliest Job Interview (series premiere)
*Saturday, Jan. 30*
8 p.m.
TBS/TNT:Screen Actors Guild Awards (special)
9 p.m.
Travel:Ghost Adventures (season premiere)
Oxygen:#killerpost (series premiere)
10 p.m.
FYI:Zombie House Flipping (series premiere)
*Sunday, Jan. 31*
7 p.m.
Fox:Grease Live (special)
8 p.m.
NBC:American Ninja Warrior: USA Vs. the World (special)
ABC:Galavant (finale)
10 p.m.
HBO:Vice Special Report: Fighting ISIS (special)
Midnight
Adult Swim:The Venture Bros. (season premiere)
