Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Jan. 25, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Jan. 25-Jan. 31

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The Paley Center for Media will host a conversation with Fox Television Group chairmen and CEOs Gary Newman and Dana Walden on Thursday in Los Angeles.

What to Watch…

*Monday, Jan. 25*

8 p.m.

Freeform:The Fosters (winter premiere)

8:30 p.m.

TBS:American Dad! (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Fox:Lucifer (series premiere)

Syfy:The Magicians (series premiere)

Freeform:Recovery Road (series premiere)

VH1:Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood (series premiere)

9:30 p.m.

VH1:K. Michelle: My Life (season premiere)

10 p.m.

BBC America:The Graham Norton Show (season premiere)

*Tuesday, Jan. 26*

8 p.m.

Animal Planet:Panda Republic (special)

9 p.m.

Travel:Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations (season premiere)

WGN:Outsiders (series premiere)

*Wednesday, Jan. 27*

8 p.m.

El Rey:Lucha Underground (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Lifetime:Little Women: Atlanta (series premiere)

Cooking Channel:Rev Run’s Sunday Suppers (season premiere)

USA:Suits (mid-season premiere)

Travel:Wild Things With Dominic Monaghan (season premiere)

*Thursday, Jan. 28*

8 p.m.

NBC:You, Me and the Apocalypse (series premiere)

9 p.m.

CMT:Party Down South (season premiere)

ABC:My Diet Is Better Than Yours (finale)

10 p.m.

CMT:Redneck Island: Battle at the Lake (season premiere)

*Friday, Jan. 29*

8 p.m.

The CW:The Vampire Diaries (season premiere)

NBC:Undateable (finale)

Fox:MasterChef (finale)

9 p.m.

PBS:American Masters: Mike Nichols (special)

The CW:The Originals (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery:Deadliest Job Interview (series premiere)

*Saturday, Jan. 30*

8 p.m.

TBS/TNT:Screen Actors Guild Awards (special)

9 p.m.

Travel:Ghost Adventures (season premiere)

Oxygen:#killerpost (series premiere)

10 p.m.

FYI:Zombie House Flipping (series premiere)

*Sunday, Jan. 31*

7 p.m.

Fox:Grease Live (special)

8 p.m.

NBC:American Ninja Warrior: USA Vs. the World (special)

ABC:Galavant (finale)

10 p.m.

HBO:Vice Special Report: Fighting ISIS (special)

Midnight

Adult Swim:The Venture Bros. (season premiere)