Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Jan. 23, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Jan. 23-Jan. 29

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The Paley Center for Media will host a special premiere of BET’s three-part miniseries Madiba—starring Laurence Fishburne—on Wednesday in New York.

What to Watch…

*Monday, January 23*

Netflix:Gad Gone Wild (special)

9 p.m.

ID:Vanity Fair Confidential (season premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO:Beware the Slenderman (movie)

Viceland:Hate Thy Neighbor (series premiere)

*Tuesday, January 24*

Netflix:Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy (special)

Netflix:Terrace House: Aloha State (season premiere)

9 p.m.

BET:The New Edition Story (series premiere)

Syfy:Face Off (season premiere)

WGN:Outsiders (season premiere)

10 p.m.

PBS:Frontline: Trump’s Road to the White House (special)

TLC:Tattoo Girls (season premiere)

*Wednesday, January 25*

Hulu:The Path (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Syfy:The Magicians (season premiere)

The CW:Frequency (finale)

10 p.m.

Food Network:Bakers vs. Fakers (series premiere)

USA:Suits (season premiere)

*Thursday, January 26*

Seeso:Adam Newman’s Fuzzies (special)

8 p.m.

ABC:Grey’s Anatomy (midseason premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC:Scandal (season premiere)

The CW:Riverdale (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC:How to Get Away With Murder (midseason premiere)

Comedy Central:Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle II (season premiere)

*Friday, January 27*

Netflix:iBoy (movie)

Amazon:Ronja, the Robber’s Daughter (series premiere)

Amazon:Z: The Beginning of Everything (series premiere)

9 p.m.

PBS:Great Performances: Brad Paisley – Landmarks Live in Concert (special)

Viceland:Rise (series premiere)

*Saturday, January 28*

8 p.m.

Lifetime:Love by the 10th Date (movie)

9 p.m.

Hallmark Channel:Love Locks (movie)

10 p.m.

History:Detroit Steel (series premiere)

*Sunday, January 29*

7 p.m.

Fox:Miss Universe (special)

9 p.m.

Starz:Black Sails (season premiere)

Bounce TV:The Trumpet Awards (special)

10 p.m.

Travel Channel:Top Secret Waterfalls (series premiere)

Showtime:The Affair (finale)