Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Jan. 23, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Jan. 23-Jan. 29
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
The Paley Center for Media will host a special premiere of BET’s three-part miniseries Madiba—starring Laurence Fishburne—on Wednesday in New York.
What to Watch…
*Monday, January 23*
Netflix:Gad Gone Wild (special)
9 p.m.
ID:Vanity Fair Confidential (season premiere)
10 p.m.
HBO:Beware the Slenderman (movie)
Viceland:Hate Thy Neighbor (series premiere)
*Tuesday, January 24*
Netflix:Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy (special)
Netflix:Terrace House: Aloha State (season premiere)
9 p.m.
BET:The New Edition Story (series premiere)
Syfy:Face Off (season premiere)
WGN:Outsiders (season premiere)
10 p.m.
PBS:Frontline: Trump’s Road to the White House (special)
TLC:Tattoo Girls (season premiere)
*Wednesday, January 25*
Hulu:The Path (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Syfy:The Magicians (season premiere)
The CW:Frequency (finale)
10 p.m.
Food Network:Bakers vs. Fakers (series premiere)
USA:Suits (season premiere)
*Thursday, January 26*
Seeso:Adam Newman’s Fuzzies (special)
8 p.m.
ABC:Grey’s Anatomy (midseason premiere)
9 p.m.
ABC:Scandal (season premiere)
The CW:Riverdale (series premiere)
10 p.m.
ABC:How to Get Away With Murder (midseason premiere)
Comedy Central:Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle II (season premiere)
*Friday, January 27*
Netflix:iBoy (movie)
Amazon:Ronja, the Robber’s Daughter (series premiere)
Amazon:Z: The Beginning of Everything (series premiere)
9 p.m.
PBS:Great Performances: Brad Paisley – Landmarks Live in Concert (special)
Viceland:Rise (series premiere)
*Saturday, January 28*
8 p.m.
Lifetime:Love by the 10th Date (movie)
9 p.m.
Hallmark Channel:Love Locks (movie)
10 p.m.
History:Detroit Steel (series premiere)
*Sunday, January 29*
7 p.m.
Fox:Miss Universe (special)
9 p.m.
Starz:Black Sails (season premiere)
Bounce TV:The Trumpet Awards (special)
10 p.m.
Travel Channel:Top Secret Waterfalls (series premiere)
Showtime:The Affair (finale)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.