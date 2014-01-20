Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Jan. 20

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Jan. 20 - Jan. 26, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Winter TCA

Benedict Cumberbatch heads to Pasadena for PBS' Sherlock panel as PBS kicks off its portion of the TCA winter press tour this week. George Takei, Ray Romano, Christopher Plummer and Valerie Plame are also slated to make appearances during the public broadcaster's week. For a change from all the real life talent, Elmo and Cookie Monster will be on hand to perform a skit for Sesame Street's 45th anniversary. Go to broadcastingcable.com/TCA for all the latest from Pasadena.

When: Monday through Wednesday

Where: The Langham, Pasadena, Calif.

RealScreen Summit

The event kicks off in Washington with masters classes and networking opportunities. CNN's Jeff Zucker will keynote a conversation moderated by one of the cable news net's newest hosts Brian Stelter. Programming execs, including TBS/TNT's David Eilenberg and AMC's Eliot Goldberg, are among those featured in sessions.

When: Sunday, Jan. 26 through Wednesday, Jan. 29

Where: Washington Hilton, Washington, DC

Joan and Melissa Rivers: Surviving in the Spotlight

The mother and daughter will discuss the challenges they have faced living in the public eye. Joan and Melissa will field questions from the audience as well.

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Where: 92Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City

What to Watch…

* Monday, Jan. 20 *

8 p.m.

NBC:Hollywood Game Night (season premiere)

Fox:Sleepy Hollow (season finale)

9 p.m.

A&E:Bad Ink (season premiere)

Discovery:Klondike (miniseries premiere)

* Tuesday, Jan. 21 *

9 p.m.

Reelz:Hollywood Hillbillies (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Esquire:Horseplayers (series premiere)

HBO:Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (season premiere)

MTV:Teen Mom 2 (season premiere)

Syfy:Opposite Worlds (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

truTV:Container Wars (season premiere)

* Wednesday, Jan. 22 *

10 p.m.

Comedy:Workaholics (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

A&E:Wahlburgers (series premiere)

Comedy:Broad City (series premiere)

11 p.m.

Travel:Human Safari (series premiere)

* Thursday, Jan. 23 *

9 p.m.

Fox:Rake (series premiere)

Discovery:The Fighters (series premiere)

10 p.m.

TBS:King of the Nerds (season premiere)

11 p.m.

Showtime:Gigolos (season premiere)

* Friday, Jan. 24 *

9 p.m.

ID:Nightmare Next Door (season premiere)

10 p.m.

History 2:Ancient Aliens (season premiere)

ID:Imposters (season premiere)

NBC:Dracula (season finale)

* Saturday, Jan. 25 *

10 p.m.

NBC Sports:NHL Stadium Series - Anaheim Ducks at Los Angeles Kings