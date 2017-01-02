Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Jan. 2, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Jan. 2-Jan. 8
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, January 2*
7 p.m.
Nickelodeon:Paradise Run (season premiere)
8 p.m.
ABC:The Bachelor (season premiere)
TV One:Fatal Attraction (season premiere)
Food Network:Kids Baking Championship (season premiere)
Fox:MasterChef Celebrity Showdown (special)
NBC:The Celebrity Apprentice (season premiere)
Freeform:Shadowhunters (season premiere)
Lifetime:A Surrogate’s Nightmare (movie)
9 p.m.
Freeform:Beyond (series premiere)
HGTV:Love It or List It (season premiere)
10 p.m.
TV One:For My Man (season premiere)
*Tuesday, January 3*
Netflix:Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’? (special)
8 p.m.
PBS:American Masters (movie)
FYI:Seven Year Switch (season premiere)
NBC:The Wall (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Fox:Bones (season premiere)
10 p.m.
PBS:Frontline: President Trump (special)
Discovery:Killing Fields (season premiere)
FYI:Kiss Bang Love (series premiere)
*Wednesday, January 4*
8 p.m.
Smithsonian:Crazy Monster (series premiere)
TLC:My 600-lb Life (season premiere)
TV One:Unsung (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Discovery:Alaskan Bush People (season premiere)
Lifetime:Little Women: Atlanta (season premiere)
10 p.m.
CNBC:Blue Collar Millionaires (season premiere)
FXX:It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season premiere)
ABC:Match Game (season premiere)
TLC:Too Close to Home (season premiere)
Lifetime:Vivica’s Black Magic (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
FXX:Man Seeking Woman (season premiere)
*Thursday, January 5*
Crackle:Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (season premiere)
9 p.m.
WE tv:L.A. Hair (season premiere)
CMT:Nashville (season premiere)
ABC:Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers – American Sons, American Murderers (special)
10 p.m.
Viceland:F*ck, That’s Delicious (season premiere)
WE tv:Ghosts in the Hood (series premiere)
IFC:Portlandia (season premiere)
*Friday, January 6*
Netflix:Coin Heist (movie)
Netflix:One Day at a Time (series premiere)
Netflix:Tarzan and Jane (series premiere)
8 p.m.
Food Network:Ginormous Food (season premiere)
NBC:Grimm (season premiere)
9 p.m.
NBC:Emerald City (series premiere)
Fox:Sleepy Hollow (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Animal Planet:Treehouse Masters (season premiere)
*Saturday, January 7*
8 p.m.
Adult Swim:Dragon Ball Super (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Hallmark:Love on Ice (movie)
FYI:Tiny House Nation (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Animal Planet:The Guardians (series premiere)
FYI:Unplugged Nation (season premiere)
*Sunday, January 8*
8 p.m.
NBC:74th annual Golden Globe Awards (special)
9 p.m.
Smithsonian:The Real Mad Men of Advertising (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Discovery:Everest Rescue (series premiere)
