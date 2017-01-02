Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Jan. 2, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Jan. 2-Jan. 8

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, January 2*

7 p.m.

Nickelodeon:Paradise Run (season premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC:The Bachelor (season premiere)

TV One:Fatal Attraction (season premiere)

Food Network:Kids Baking Championship (season premiere)

Fox:MasterChef Celebrity Showdown (special)

NBC:The Celebrity Apprentice (season premiere)

Freeform:Shadowhunters (season premiere)

Lifetime:A Surrogate’s Nightmare (movie)

9 p.m.

Freeform:Beyond (series premiere)

HGTV:Love It or List It (season premiere)

10 p.m.

TV One:For My Man (season premiere)

*Tuesday, January 3*

Netflix:Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’? (special)

8 p.m.

PBS:American Masters (movie)

FYI:Seven Year Switch (season premiere)

NBC:The Wall (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Fox:Bones (season premiere)

10 p.m.

PBS:Frontline: President Trump (special)

Discovery:Killing Fields (season premiere)

FYI:Kiss Bang Love (series premiere)

*Wednesday, January 4*

8 p.m.

Smithsonian:Crazy Monster (series premiere)

TLC:My 600-lb Life (season premiere)

TV One:Unsung (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Discovery:Alaskan Bush People (season premiere)

Lifetime:Little Women: Atlanta (season premiere)

10 p.m.

CNBC:Blue Collar Millionaires (season premiere)

FXX:It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season premiere)

ABC:Match Game (season premiere)

TLC:Too Close to Home (season premiere)

Lifetime:Vivica’s Black Magic (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

FXX:Man Seeking Woman (season premiere)

*Thursday, January 5*

Crackle:Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (season premiere)

9 p.m.

WE tv:L.A. Hair (season premiere)

CMT:Nashville (season premiere)

ABC:Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers – American Sons, American Murderers (special)

10 p.m.

Viceland:F*ck, That’s Delicious (season premiere)

WE tv:Ghosts in the Hood (series premiere)

IFC:Portlandia (season premiere)

*Friday, January 6*

Netflix:Coin Heist (movie)

Netflix:One Day at a Time (series premiere)

Netflix:Tarzan and Jane (series premiere)

8 p.m.

Food Network:Ginormous Food (season premiere)

NBC:Grimm (season premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC:Emerald City (series premiere)

Fox:Sleepy Hollow (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet:Treehouse Masters (season premiere)

*Saturday, January 7*

8 p.m.

Adult Swim:Dragon Ball Super (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Hallmark:Love on Ice (movie)

FYI:Tiny House Nation (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet:The Guardians (series premiere)

FYI:Unplugged Nation (season premiere)

*Sunday, January 8*

8 p.m.

NBC:74th annual Golden Globe Awards (special)

9 p.m.

Smithsonian:The Real Mad Men of Advertising (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery:Everest Rescue (series premiere)