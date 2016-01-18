Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Jan. 18, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Jan. 18-Jan. 24

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The annual NATPE Market & Conference will be held Jan. 19-21 at the Fontainebleau and Eden Roc in Miami Beach.

What to Watch…

*Monday, Jan. 18*

8 p.m.

Nickelodeon: The HALO Effect (series premiere)

The CW: Just for Laughs Starring Howie Mandel (special)

Fox: MasterChef Celebrity Showdown (special)

9 p.m.

HGTV: Ellen’s Design Challenge (season premiere)

A&E/Lifetime/History: War & Peace (series premiere)

VH1: Hit the Floor (season premiere)

10 p.m.

BBC America: Almost Royal (season premiere)

truTV: Fameless (season premiere)

*Tuesday, Jan. 19*

8 p.m.

ABC: Marvel’s Captain America: 75 Heroic Years (special)

Travel: Planet Primetime (series premiere)

Oxygen: The Prancing Elites Project (season premiere)

Esquire: Team Ninja Warrior (series premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC: Marvel’s Agent Carter (season premiere)

Esquire: Friday Night Tykes (season premiere)

Oxygen: Like a Boss (series premiere)

E!: Total Divas (season premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E: Fit to Fat to Fit (series premiere)

E!: Just Jillian (series premiere)

*Wednesday, Jan. 20*

10 p.m.

FYI: Kocktails with Khloe

*Thursday, Jan. 21*

8 p.m.

The CW: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (series premiere)

NBC: Heroes Reborn (series finale)

9 p.m.

The CW: The 100 (season premiere)

10 p.m.

FX: Baskets (series premiere)

BBC America: London Spy (series premiere)

IFC: Portlandia (season premiere)

Bravo: Recipe for Deception (series premiere)

11 p.m.

Showtime: Dark Net (series premiere)

*Friday, Jan. 22*

Amazon: Mad Dogs (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Pivot: Truth and Power (series premiere)

11 p.m.

Adult Swim: Childrens Hospital (season premiere)

*Saturday, Jan. 23*

Netflix: Chelsea Does (special)

8 p.m.

Lifetime: Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (movie)

9 p.m.

Starz: Black Sails (season premiere)

Hallmark: Unleashing Mr. Darcy (movie)

Animal Planet: Yankee Jungle (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Esquire: Beowulf (series premiere)

Lifetime: Beyond The Headlines: Toni Braxton (special)

HBO: Whitney Cummings: I’m Your Girlfriend (special)

*Sunday, Jan. 24*

10 p.m.

E!: Hollywood Medium (series premiere)

Fox: The X-Files (premiere)