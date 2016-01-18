Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Jan. 18, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Jan. 18-Jan. 24
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
The annual NATPE Market & Conference will be held Jan. 19-21 at the Fontainebleau and Eden Roc in Miami Beach.
What to Watch…
*Monday, Jan. 18*
8 p.m.
Nickelodeon: The HALO Effect (series premiere)
The CW: Just for Laughs Starring Howie Mandel (special)
Fox: MasterChef Celebrity Showdown (special)
9 p.m.
HGTV: Ellen’s Design Challenge (season premiere)
A&E/Lifetime/History: War & Peace (series premiere)
VH1: Hit the Floor (season premiere)
10 p.m.
BBC America: Almost Royal (season premiere)
truTV: Fameless (season premiere)
*Tuesday, Jan. 19*
8 p.m.
ABC: Marvel’s Captain America: 75 Heroic Years (special)
Travel: Planet Primetime (series premiere)
Oxygen: The Prancing Elites Project (season premiere)
Esquire: Team Ninja Warrior (series premiere)
9 p.m.
ABC: Marvel’s Agent Carter (season premiere)
Esquire: Friday Night Tykes (season premiere)
Oxygen: Like a Boss (series premiere)
E!: Total Divas (season premiere)
10 p.m.
A&E: Fit to Fat to Fit (series premiere)
E!: Just Jillian (series premiere)
*Wednesday, Jan. 20*
10 p.m.
FYI: Kocktails with Khloe
*Thursday, Jan. 21*
8 p.m.
The CW: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (series premiere)
NBC: Heroes Reborn (series finale)
9 p.m.
The CW: The 100 (season premiere)
10 p.m.
FX: Baskets (series premiere)
BBC America: London Spy (series premiere)
IFC: Portlandia (season premiere)
Bravo: Recipe for Deception (series premiere)
11 p.m.
Showtime: Dark Net (series premiere)
*Friday, Jan. 22*
Amazon: Mad Dogs (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Pivot: Truth and Power (series premiere)
11 p.m.
Adult Swim: Childrens Hospital (season premiere)
*Saturday, Jan. 23*
Netflix: Chelsea Does (special)
8 p.m.
Lifetime: Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (movie)
9 p.m.
Starz: Black Sails (season premiere)
Hallmark: Unleashing Mr. Darcy (movie)
Animal Planet: Yankee Jungle (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Esquire: Beowulf (series premiere)
Lifetime: Beyond The Headlines: Toni Braxton (special)
HBO: Whitney Cummings: I’m Your Girlfriend (special)
*Sunday, Jan. 24*
10 p.m.
E!: Hollywood Medium (series premiere)
Fox: The X-Files (premiere)
