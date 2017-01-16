Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Jan. 16, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Jan. 16-Jan. 22

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The TCA winter press tour continues as PBS takes the stage for its second day on Monday, followed by NBCUniversal Cable on Tuesday and NBC on Wednesday.

What to Watch…

*Monday, January 16*

8 p.m.

The CW:Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala (special)

Smithsonian:Rock ’N’ Roll Inventions (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Discovery:Fast N’ Loud (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery:Diesel Brothers (season premiere)

Bravo:Summer House (series premiere)

*Tuesday, January 17*

Netflix:Neal Brennan: 3 Mics (special)

9 p.m.

Esquire:Friday Night Tykes (season premiere)

PBS:Frontline: Divided States of America (series premiere)

The CW:No Tomorrow (finale)

10 p.m.

TV Land:Teachers (season premiere)

USA:Shooter (finale)

10:30 p.m.

TV Land:Throwing Shade (series premiere)

*Wednesday, January 18*

9 p.m.

CBS:People’s Choice Awards 2017 (special)

10 p.m.

History:Six (series premiere)

*Thursday, January 19*

9 p.m.

GSN:Divided (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC:America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington (special)

FX:Baskets (season premiere)

GSN:Idiotest (season premiere)

CNBC:Secret Lives of the Super Rich (season premiere)

*Friday, January 20*

Netflix:Frontier (series premiere)

Netflix:Take the 10 (movie)

Netflix:Voltron Legendary Defender (season premiere)

9 p.m.

PBS:Great Performances: Alicia Keys – Landmarks Live in Concert (special)

*Saturday, January 21*

8 p.m.

Lifetime:Beaches (movie)

9 p.m.

Hallmark:Birthday Wish (movie)

10 p.m.

CNBC:American Greed (season premiere)

*Sunday, January 22*

8 p.m.

PBS:Mercy Street (season premiere)

TNT:The Librarians (finale)

10 p.m.

CBS:Hunted (series premiere)

PBS:Secrets of the Six Wives (series premiere)