Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Jan. 13, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Jan. 13- Jan. 19, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Winter TCA

It's the broadcast networks' turn at TCA this week. Jack Bauer will return with Fox’s preview session of the reboot 24: Live Another Day. The Keifer Sutherland starrer is set to bow on the net for a limited run this summer. NBC will feature its new late-night lineup with Q&As for The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers. Fox, CBS, NBC and Disney/ABC Television will all host parties to celebrate their new and returning shows. Go to broadcastingcable.com/TCA for all the latest from Pasadena.

When: Monday through Sunday

Where: The Langham, Pasadena, Calif.

Screen Actors Guild Awards

AMC’s Breaking Bad and PBS’ Masterpiece: Downton Abbey vie for the top drama statue at the 20th Annual SAG Awards. The hit AMC show, which ended its storied run in 2013, is up for four Actors® at the event, while premium cabler HBO has 13 chances to take home a golden guy. Actress Rita Moreno will receive the 50th SAG Life Achievement Award during the event. The awards show will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS and can be viewed on the web at sagawards.tntdrama.com and tbs.com.

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Where: TNT and TBS

Jane Pauley and Tom Brokaw at 92Y

Former Today coanchors Jane Pauley and Tom Brokaw reunite for a Q&C in the Big Apple, where the TV personalities will discuss “the lucky generation” as well as Pauley’s new book Your Life Calling: Reimagining the Rest of Your Life.

When: Tuesday

Where: 92Y in NYC

What to Watch…

* Monday, Jan. 13 *

7 p.m.

Golf Channel: The Golf Fix (season premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC Family:Switched at Birth (season premiere)

Syfy: Lost Girl (season premiere)

Telemundo: Marido en Alquiler (season finale)

9 p.m.

NUVOtv: Dexter (basic cable premiere)

Disney XD: Lab Rats (season finale)

TNT: Major Crimes (season finale)

ID: Murder Comes to Town (series premiere)

Syfy: Being Human (season premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E: Don’t Trust Andrew Mayne (series premiere)

FX: Archer (season premiere)

NatGeo: Duck Quacks Don’t Echo

Science: Beyond the Wormhole With Morgan Freeman (season finale)

Syfy: Bitten (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

FX: Chozen (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Jan. 14 *

8 p.m.

Telemundo: La Impostora (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Bounce: Off the Chain (season premiere)

Esquire: Friday Night Tykes (series premiere)

NatGeo: Building Wild (series premiere)

Syfy: Face Off (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy: Kroll Show (season premiere)

* Wednesday, Jan. 15 *

8 p.m.

Fox: American Idol (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ABC: Suburgatory (season premiere)

ABC Family: Baby Daddy (season premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E: Duck Dynasty (season premiere)

Showtime: Jim Rome on Showtime (season premiere)

TBS: Men At Work (season premiere)

Travel: Human Safari (series premiere)

11 p.m.

A&E: Crazy Hearts: Nashville (series premiere)

* Thursday, Jan. 16 *

8 p.m.

ID: True Crime With Aphrodite Jones (season finale)

9 p.m.

Lifetime: Under the Gunn (series premiere)

TLC: Here Comes Honey Boo Boo (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ID: Tabloid (series premiere)

TLC: Welcome to Myrtle Manner (season premiere)

we TV: SWV Reunited (series premiere)

* Friday, Jan. 17 *

8 p.m.

TNT: Cold Justice (season premiere)

9 p.m.

PBS: Great Performances at the Met (season premiere)

TNT: APB With Troy Dunn (series premiere)

9:30 p.m.

Disney: I Didn’t Do It (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Disney: Win, Lose or Draw (series premiere)

HBO: Real Time With Bill Maher (season premiere)

ID: Wives With Knives (season finale)

* Saturday, Jan. 18 *

10 p.m.

History 2: ThingamaBob (series premiere)

* Sunday, Jan. 19 *

10 p.m.

Travel: Castle Secrets & Legends (series premiere)

ABC: Scandal (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

HBO: Looking (series premiere)