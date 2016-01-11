Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Jan. 11, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Jan. 11-Jan. 17

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The TCA Winter Press Tour continues in Pasadena this week, with Amazon on Monday, CBS/Showtime on Tuesday, NBCUniversal on Wednesday and Thursday, Fox on Friday and Netflix on Sunday scheduled.

What to Watch…

*Monday, Jan. 11*

9 p.m.

Food Network: Cake Wars (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Myx TV: mydiveo Live! (series premiere)

*Tuesday, Jan. 12*

8 p.m.

The CW: MADtv 20th Anniversary Reunion (special)

Freeform: Pretty Little Liars (winter premiere)

9 p.m.

Freeform: Shadowhunters (series premiere)

*Wednesday, Jan. 13*

8 p.m.

VH1: Mob Wives (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Discovery: Dual Survival (season premiere)

A&E: Duck Dynasty (season premiere)

Syfy: Face Off (season premiere)

Fox: Second Chance (series premiere)

10 p.m.

TV Land: Younger (season premiere)

FX: American Horror Story: Hotel (finale)

11 p.m.

TV Land: Teachers (series premiere)

*Thursday, Jan. 14*

9 p.m.

Animal Planet: Alaska Proof (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Comedy Central: Workaholics (season premiere)

USA: Colony (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central: Idiotsitter (series premiere)

*Friday, Jan. 15*

9 p.m.

PBS: Willie Nelson: Gershwin Prize (special)

Fox: Hell’s Kitchen (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet: Treehouse Masters (season premiere)

Bravo: The People’s Couch (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Food Network: Burgers, Brew & ‘Que (season premiere)

*Saturday, Jan. 16*

9 a.m.

HBO: Sesame Street (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Hallmark: Love on the Sidelines (series premiere)

*Sunday, Jan. 17*

8 p.m.

Showtime: The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (series premiere)

A&E/Lifetime/LMN: 21st Annual Critics’ Choice Awards (special)

8:30 p.m.

Ovation: Los Angeles Times’ The Envelope (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Bravo: The Real Housewives of Potomac (series premiere)

AHC: Justice for MLK: The Hunt for James Earl Ray (special)

TBS: Angie Tribeca (series premiere)

10 p.m.

PBS: Mercy Street (series premiere)

ID: Evil Lives Here (series premiere)

Showtime: Billions (series premiere)

E!: The Royals (finale)