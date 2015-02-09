Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of February 9, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Feb. 9- Feb. 15, 2015.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

16th Annual All-Star Technology Summit

The NBA will host its 16th Annual All-Star Technology Summit, themed #GameTime, as a part of All-Star Weekend bringing together the worlds of sports, media and technology. Panelists throughout the day include ESPN president John Skipper, AXS TV chairman and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Cablevision CEO and New York Knicks owner James Dolan. NBA commissioner Adam Silver and music mogul Jay-Z are among the moderators. The pre-summit reception is Thursday evening at Lavo Restaurant.

When: Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Where: The Waldorf Astoria, New York

Earnings

Time Warner is the first big media company to report earnings over the next two weeks, announcing Q4 numbers to investors on Wednesday. Scripps Network Interactive will go the next day.

Time Warner, Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.

Scripps, Thursday, 10 a.m.

What to Watch…

* Tuesday, Feb. 10 *

10 p.m.

TBS:Ground Floor(season finale)

* Wednesday, Feb. 11 *

9 p.m.

PBS:Building Wonders(premiere)

Bravo:Top Chef(season finale)

9:30 p.m.

A&E:Duck Dynasty(season finale)

10 p.m.

Pop:Schitt’s Creek(series premiere)

TV One:R&B Divas LA(season premiere)

* Thursday, Feb. 12 *

8 p.m.

NBC:The Slap(series premiere)

9 p.m.

Lifetime:Project Runway All Stars(season finale)

10 p.m.

WEtv:Love Thy Sister(season finale)

Sundance:Babylon(season finale)

* Friday, Feb. 13 *

12:01 a.m..

Amazon:Bosch (series premiere)

12:30 a.m.

Adult Swim: Dinner with Family with Brett Gelman and Brett Gelman’s Family (special)

* Saturday, Feb. 14 *

8 p.m.

Lifetime:Back to School Mom(premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO:Rosie O’Donnell: A Heartfelt Stand Up(special)

* Sunday, Feb. 15 *

8 p.m.

NBC:Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Special(special)

9 p.m.

Nat Geo:Wicked Tuna (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ESPN2: 2015 ESPN Sport Science Newton Awards (special)

12 a.m..

AMC:Comic Book Men (season premiere)