Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of February 23, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Feb. 23- March 1, 2015.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Nickelodeon Upfront

Nickelodeon begins the first of many upfront presentations. The kid’s cable channel is poised to announce fresh details about its new mobile video service.

When: Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Skylight at Moynihan Station, New York

Earnings

After having to defend its deal with Time Warner Cable against critics last week, Comcast will announce fourth quarter numbers. Media General will also release Q4 earnings after swapping three stations with Sinclair and selling one to the broadcast group. AMC Networks is last up for the week.

Comcast, Tuesday, 8:30 a.m.

Media General, Thursday, 8:30 a.m.

AMC Networks, Thursday, 11 a.m.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Feb. 23 *

8 p.m.

ID:Hate in America(special)

NBC:The Voice (season premiere)

Food: Kids Baking Championship (season finale)

9 p.m.

Fox: Sleepy Hollow (season finale)

10 p.m.

NBC:The Night Shift (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Bravo: Friends to Lovers (season finale)

* Tuesday, Feb. 24 *

8 p.m.

Fox: MasterChef Junior (season finale)

9 p.m.

Nat Geo:Building Wild(season premiere)

History:Counting Cars(season premiere)

ABC: Marvel’s Agent Carter (finale)

9:30 p.m.

BET:Keyshia Cole: All In(series premiere)

10 p.m.

Nat Geo:Cabin Fever(series premiere)

History:Gangland Undercover (series premiere)

WGN:Outlaw Country(series premiere)

NBC:Parks and Recreation(series finale)

Bravo: Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (season finale)

Lifetime: Child Genius (season finale)

* Wednesday, Feb. 25 *

8 p.m.

CBS:Survivor(season premiere)

Pop: Rock This Boat: New Kids on the Block (season finale)

8:30 p.m.

Pop: The Story Behind (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

CBS:The Amazing Race (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Lifetime:Kosher Soul (series premiere)

MTV:Catfish: The TV Show (season premiere)

E!:True Hollywood Story: Social Media Nightmares(special )

PBS: Earth: A New Wild (season finale)

History: Mississippi Men (season finale)

* Thursday, Feb. 26 *

9 p.m.

TLC:My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding(season premiere)

CMT:Party Down South (season premiere)

ABC: How to Get Away With Murder (season finale)

10 p.m.

CBS:The Victoria’s Secret Swim Special(special)

TLC:Welcome to Myrtle Manor(season premiere)

* Friday, Feb. 27 *

3:01 a.m.

Netflix: House of Cards (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Nat Geo Wild:Cesar 911(season premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO:Vice Special Report: Killing Cancer(special)

WE tv:Sex Box(series premiere)

12:30 a.m.

Adult Swim: Hot Package (season premiere)

* Saturday, Feb. 28 *

8 p.m.

Hallmark: The Good Witch (series premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC:Shania: Still the One Live From Vegas(special)

Showtime:Kobe Bryant’s Muse(premiere)

OWN: Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s (season premiere)

10 p.m.

OWN:2 Fat 2 Fly(series premiere)

TLC:Sex Sent Me to the E.R.(season finale)

* Sunday, March 1 *

8 p.m.

PBS: The Great British Baking Show (season finale)

TLC: Sister Wives (season finale)

9 p.m.

ABC:Secrets and Lies(series premiere)

Fox:The Last Man on Earth(series premiere)

CNN:Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery(series premiere)

Food:All-Star Academy(series premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS:Battle Creek(series premiere)

CNN:The Wonder List with Bill Weir (series premiere)