Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of February 2, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Feb. 2- Feb. 8, 2015.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

aTVfest

Savannah College of Arts and Design (SCAD) presents aTVfest, showcasing Georgia’s production industry. Empire star Terrance Howard; Timothy Hutton, who will lead ABC’s American Crime next month; and How to Get Away With Murder will all be given achievement awards.

When: Feb. 5- 7

Where: SCAD Atlanta

Earnings

Earnings calls continue with Disney and 21st Century Fox up to bat. Disney will release financials for its fiscal 2015 first quarter while 21st Century Fox will announce fiscal Q2 numbers.

Disney, Tuesday, 4:15 p.m.

21st Century Fox, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Feb. 2 *

8 p.m.

Food:Kids Baking Championship(series premiere)

9 p.m.

History:Swamp People(season premiere)

10 p.m.

History: Appalachian Outlaws (season premiere)

Cooking:Unwrapped 2.0(series premiere)

* Tuesday, Feb. 3 *

9 p.m.

Oxygen:Street Art Throwdown(series premiere)

Discovery:Moonshiners(season finale)

10 p.m.

BET: Being Mary Jane (season premiere)

AXS:Grammy Prediction Special(special)

* Wednesday, Feb. 4 *

8 p.m.

WEtv: Match Made in Heaven (series premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ABC:Fresh Off the Boat(series premiere)

9 p.m.

PBS:Earth: A New Wild(premiere)

10 p.m.

MTV:Snooki & Jwoww(series finale)

* Thursday, Feb. 5 *

8 p.m.

E!:Lance Loves Michael: The Lance Bass Wedding(special)

10 p.m.

NBC:Allegiance(series premiere)

Food:Beat Bobby Flay(season finale)

11 p.m.

MTV:Broke A$$ Game Show(series premiere)

* Friday, Feb. 6 *

9 p.m.

TV One:46th NAACP Image Awards (special)

ION:Meet My Valentine(premiere)

10 p.m.

ID:Sex Sent Me to the Slammer(series premiere)

12 a.m.

Comedy Central: Matt Braunger: Big, Dumb Animal (special)

* Saturday, Feb. 7 *

8 p.m.

Lifetime:Megachurch Murder(premiere)

Fox:Red Band Society(finale)

10 p.m.

Science: What Could Possibly Go Wrong (series premiere)

* Sunday, Feb. 8 *

8 p.m.

CBS:57th Annual Grammy Awards(special)

9 p.m.

AMC:The Walking Dead(midseason premiere)

10 p.m.

AMC: Better Call Saul (series premiere)

History:Legend of Superstition Mountains (series premiere)

Spike:Coaching Bad(series premiere)

11 p.m.

HBO: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (season premiere)

11:15 p.m.

AMC:Talking Dead(midseason premiere)