Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of February 16, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Feb. 16- 22, 2015.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Feb. 16 *

8 p.m.

BET:Book of Negroes(premiere)

NBC:The Celebrity Apprentice (season finale)

9 p.m.

CBS:Steve Wonder: Sons in the Key of life— An All Star Grammy Salute(special)

Smithsonian:Mississippi Inferno(special)

10 p.m.

NBC:State of Affairs (season finale)

* Tuesday, Feb. 17 *

8 p.m.

USA:139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show(special)

8:30 p.m.

ABC:Repeat After Me(series premiere)

9 p.m.

TNT:Rizzoli & Isles(season premiere)

PBS:The Italian Americans(special)

10 p.m.

ABC:Countdown to the Oscars: 15 Movies That Changed American Cinema(special)

TNT:Perception(season premiere)

Comedy Central:Tosh.0(season premiere)

TLC:Our Little Family(series premiere)

Velocity:Americarna(season premiere)

ID:See No Evil(series premiere)

* Wednesday, Feb. 18 *

8 p.m.

CBS:The Mentalist(series finale)

10 p.m.

Food:Restaurant: Impossible (season finale)

Lifetime:Big Women: Big Love (season finale)

* Thursday, Feb. 19 *

8 p.m.

BBCA:QI(series premiere)

E!:Secrets of Fashion Week(special)

8:30 p.m.

CBS:The Odd Couple(series premiere)

E!:Who Wore It Better?(series premiere)

9 p.m.

CBS:Two and a Half Men(series finale)

10 p.m.

ID:The Mind of a Murderer(series premiere)

History:Vikings(season premiere)

* Friday, Feb. 20 *

8 p.m.

Oxygen:Preachers of Detroit(series premiere)

CBS:Undercover Boss(season finale)

9 p.m.

Nat Geo Wild:Cesar Millan: Viva Las Vegas(special)

Animal Planet:Insane Pools: Off the Deep End(series premiere)

9:30 p.m.

TLC:Style By Jury(series premiere)

10 p.m.

WE tv:David Tutera’s Celebrations(season finale)

11:30 p.m.

Adult Swim:The Jack and Triumph Show(series premiere)

12:30 a.m.

Adult Swim: Bag Boy (special)

* Saturday, Feb. 21 *

5 p.m.

IFC:30th Independent Spirit Awards(special)

7 p.m.

Reelz:23rd Annual Movieguide Faith & Values Awards(special)

* Sunday, Feb. 15 *

8:30 p.m.

ABC:87th Annual Academy Awards(special)

11:30 p.m.

ABC: Jimmy Kimmel Live: After The Oscars (special)