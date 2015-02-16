Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of February 16, 2015
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Feb. 16- 22, 2015.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
What to Watch…
* Monday, Feb. 16 *
8 p.m.
BET:Book of Negroes(premiere)
NBC:The Celebrity Apprentice (season finale)
9 p.m.
CBS:Steve Wonder: Sons in the Key of life— An All Star Grammy Salute(special)
Smithsonian:Mississippi Inferno(special)
10 p.m.
NBC:State of Affairs (season finale)
* Tuesday, Feb. 17 *
8 p.m.
USA:139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show(special)
8:30 p.m.
ABC:Repeat After Me(series premiere)
9 p.m.
TNT:Rizzoli & Isles(season premiere)
PBS:The Italian Americans(special)
10 p.m.
ABC:Countdown to the Oscars: 15 Movies That Changed American Cinema(special)
TNT:Perception(season premiere)
Comedy Central:Tosh.0(season premiere)
TLC:Our Little Family(series premiere)
Velocity:Americarna(season premiere)
ID:See No Evil(series premiere)
* Wednesday, Feb. 18 *
8 p.m.
CBS:The Mentalist(series finale)
10 p.m.
Food:Restaurant: Impossible (season finale)
Lifetime:Big Women: Big Love (season finale)
* Thursday, Feb. 19 *
8 p.m.
BBCA:QI(series premiere)
E!:Secrets of Fashion Week(special)
8:30 p.m.
CBS:The Odd Couple(series premiere)
E!:Who Wore It Better?(series premiere)
9 p.m.
CBS:Two and a Half Men(series finale)
10 p.m.
ID:The Mind of a Murderer(series premiere)
History:Vikings(season premiere)
* Friday, Feb. 20 *
8 p.m.
Oxygen:Preachers of Detroit(series premiere)
CBS:Undercover Boss(season finale)
9 p.m.
Nat Geo Wild:Cesar Millan: Viva Las Vegas(special)
Animal Planet:Insane Pools: Off the Deep End(series premiere)
9:30 p.m.
TLC:Style By Jury(series premiere)
10 p.m.
WE tv:David Tutera’s Celebrations(season finale)
11:30 p.m.
Adult Swim:The Jack and Triumph Show(series premiere)
12:30 a.m.
Adult Swim: Bag Boy (special)
* Saturday, Feb. 21 *
5 p.m.
IFC:30th Independent Spirit Awards(special)
7 p.m.
Reelz:23rd Annual Movieguide Faith & Values Awards(special)
* Sunday, Feb. 15 *
8:30 p.m.
ABC:87th Annual Academy Awards(special)
11:30 p.m.
ABC: Jimmy Kimmel Live: After The Oscars (special)
