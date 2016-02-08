Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 8, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Feb. 8-Feb. 14

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

B&C and Multichannel News will present The Programmatic Summit on Tuesday and Wednesday in Miami. Speakers at the summit include Media Properties Holdings’ Brendan Condon and 4C’s Sanjay Goil.

What to Watch…

*Monday, Feb. 8*

9 p.m.

HBO:Homegrown: The Counter-Terror Dilemma (special)

10 p.m.

History:Billion Dollar Wreck (series premiere)

ABC: Castle (winter premiere)

10:30 p.m.

TBS:Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (series premiere)

*Tuesday, Feb. 9*

10 p.m.

Comedy Central:Tosh.0 (season prmeiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central:Not Safe With Nikki Glaser (series premiere)

*Thursday, Feb. 11*

8 p.m.

ABC: Grey’s Anatomy (winter premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC:Scandal (winter premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC:How to Get Away With Murder (winter premiere)

truTV:Impractical Jokers (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

truTV:Those Who Can’t (series premiere)

*Friday, Feb. 12*

8 p.m.

CBS:The Amazing Race (season premiere)

*Saturday, Feb. 13*

10:30 p.m.

TNT:Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 Revealed Special (special)

*Sunday, Feb. 14*

7:30 p.m.

BBC America:EE British Academy Film Awards (special)

8 p.m.

ABC:The Bachelor at 20: A Celebration of Love (special)

8:45 p.m.

Disney:Stuck in the Middle (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Smithsonian:Supercar Superbuild (series premiere)

HBO:Vinyl (series premiere)

AMC:The Walking Dead (midseason premiere)

10 p.m.

BBC America:Adele: Live in London (special)

Food Network:All-Star Academy (season premiere)

11 p.m.

HBO:Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (season premiere)

Midnight

AMC:Comic Book Men (midseason premiere)