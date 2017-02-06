Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 6, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Feb. 6-Feb. 12

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The Paley Center for Media will host day-long screenings and activities for “A Valentine’s Celebration of Peanuts” Saturday in New York.

What to Watch…

*Monday, February 6*

9 p.m.

Fox:APB (series premiere)

National Geographic:Gender Revolution: A Journey With Katie Couric (special)

10 p.m.

HBO:Solitary: Inside Red Onion State Prison (movie)

11 p.m.

Travel Channel:Trip Testers (series premiere)

*Tuesday, February 7*

Netflix:Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Day Special (special)

9 p.m.

MTV:The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo:Imposters (series premiere)

Comedy Central:Tosh.0 (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central:Detroiters (series premiere)

*Wednesday, February 8*

8 p.m.

E!:So Cosmo (series premiere)

10 p.m.

PBS:City in the Sky (special)

FX:Legion (series premiere)

*Thursday, February 9*

8 p.m.

Fox:MasterChef Junior (season premiere)

10 p.m.

truTV:Impractical Jokers (season premiere)

*Friday, February 10*

Netflix:David Brent: Life on the Road (movie)

Amazon:The Collection (series premiere)

Netflix:Abstract: The Art of Design (series premiere)

9 p.m.

PBS:Smokey Robinson: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song (special)

The CW:Reign (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet:Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson (series premiere)

*Saturday, February 11*

10 p.m.

Discovery:The Dark Side of the Sun (movie)

*Sunday, February 12*

8 p.m.

CBS: 59th annual Grammy Awards (special)

Starz:The Missing (season premiere)

9 p.m.

TLC:Long Lost Family (season premiere)

AMC:The Walking Dead (midseason premiere)

Smithsonian:The Weapon Hunter (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Food Network:Cake Wars: Champs (season premiere)

HBO:Girls (season premiere)

11 p.m.

HBO:Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (season premiere)