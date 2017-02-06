Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 6, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Feb. 6-Feb. 12
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
The Paley Center for Media will host day-long screenings and activities for “A Valentine’s Celebration of Peanuts” Saturday in New York.
What to Watch…
*Monday, February 6*
9 p.m.
Fox:APB (series premiere)
National Geographic:Gender Revolution: A Journey With Katie Couric (special)
10 p.m.
HBO:Solitary: Inside Red Onion State Prison (movie)
11 p.m.
Travel Channel:Trip Testers (series premiere)
*Tuesday, February 7*
Netflix:Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Day Special (special)
9 p.m.
MTV:The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Bravo:Imposters (series premiere)
Comedy Central:Tosh.0 (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
Comedy Central:Detroiters (series premiere)
*Wednesday, February 8*
8 p.m.
E!:So Cosmo (series premiere)
10 p.m.
PBS:City in the Sky (special)
FX:Legion (series premiere)
*Thursday, February 9*
8 p.m.
Fox:MasterChef Junior (season premiere)
10 p.m.
truTV:Impractical Jokers (season premiere)
*Friday, February 10*
Netflix:David Brent: Life on the Road (movie)
Amazon:The Collection (series premiere)
Netflix:Abstract: The Art of Design (series premiere)
9 p.m.
PBS:Smokey Robinson: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song (special)
The CW:Reign (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Animal Planet:Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson (series premiere)
*Saturday, February 11*
10 p.m.
Discovery:The Dark Side of the Sun (movie)
*Sunday, February 12*
8 p.m.
CBS: 59th annual Grammy Awards (special)
Starz:The Missing (season premiere)
9 p.m.
TLC:Long Lost Family (season premiere)
AMC:The Walking Dead (midseason premiere)
Smithsonian:The Weapon Hunter (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Food Network:Cake Wars: Champs (season premiere)
HBO:Girls (season premiere)
11 p.m.
HBO:Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (season premiere)
